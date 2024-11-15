It's ALIVE: The first South African humanoid robot

The next phase of this project aims to allow the robot to walk. This involves designing and developing actuators for the robot’s legs, which will bring the university a step closer to creating a realistic humanoid that is capable of basic human movements and interactions.

Stellenbosch University’s Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering revealed a human-height humanoid robot with a functioning torso and a fully operational right arm and hand, with the left arm nearing completion. It’s also equipped with advanced software and a webcam, which assists with vision tracking, allowing the robot to read and mimic human behaviour. However, they’re far from done.

This groundbreaking accomplishment comes just weeks after Elon Musk’s Tesla debuted their TeslaBot, ‘Optimus’, to the world. Optimus is a $20,000 general-purpose robot designed to help humans with basic everyday tasks.

Musk said: “It can be a teacher, babysit your kids, it can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, serve drinks. Whatever you can think of, it will do.”

All these rapid advancements in robotics technology are a sign that the rise of machines is near. As these robots get more advanced software and hardware, they will eventually reach a level of sentience that could be nearly indistinguishable from humans. Just look at how rapidly AI has developed in the last year. Just recently, we witnessed the first humanoid artwork sell for a whopping R17 million at an auction. Soon, these humanoid robots will do everything we can.

Nevertheless, the rate at which humans are advancing technology is nothing short of impressive, and we should be proud of all the humans at Stellenbosch University working tirelessly to put South Africa at the vanguard of humanoid technology.