The R178,000 bottle of water. You buying?

If you thought paying R20 for bottled water at the local garage was a bit much, buckle up because Fillico Jewelry Water will make you appreciate that R20 bottle of water.

Picture this. You’re at a luxury event in Umhlanga, dressed to impress, rubbing shoulders with the who’s-who of South Africa. You’re handed a glass of water, but it’s not sparkling or still. It’s fabulous. This is Fillico Jewelry Water – it hydrates you while making your bank account sweat. Hailing from Japan, Fillico isn’t your everyday bottle of Valpré. For starters, a single bottle can cost R178,515 (around about $10,000). That’s about the price of a new Suzuki S-Presso or roughly 2,500 six packs of Valpré Still Water at your nearest Makro. However, with Fillico, you’re not paying for what’s inside, you’re paying for the drip.

What makes Fillico Jewelry Water so expensive though? Well, Fillico’s mission since 2005 has been to create a “comprehensive luxury experience”, and here’s how they did that: 1. The water

Fillico sources its water from the pristine Nunobiki Spring in Kobe, Japan. This isn’t your regular tap water. It’s naturally filtered through volcanic rock, giving it a fresh, clean taste. But let’s be real. At R178,000, it better cure your babalas and do your taxes. 2. The bottles

Fillico’s bottles are more art pieces than water containers. They’re bedazzled with Swarovski crystals, gold, and in some limited editions, diamonds. If a Fabergé egg and a water bottle had a baby, it would look like this. 3. Exclusivity

Fillico understands that in the world of luxury, less is more. Their bottles are produced in limited quantities, making them collectables. You’re not just buying water, you’re investing in a conversation starter for your next braai.

Now you might be wondering, “Surely no one’s paying R178,000 for water?” Oh, but they are. Fillico has become a staple at celebrity weddings, luxury events in Dubai, Asia and Europe, and maybe a few Diddy parties. If someone rich and famous is drinking water on Instagram, there’s a good chance it’s coming out of a Fillico bottle. The brand has mastered its image, often appearing at opulent events alongside luxury cars and expensive champagne. What about their sales? While Fillico doesn’t disclose exact numbers, their business model clearly isn’t about selling millions of bottles; it’s about selling a lifestyle. Fillico operates in a niche market, targeting ultra-wealthy individuals who want the “best of the best”, even if it’s just water. Think of it as the Rolls-Royce of hydration.

As South Africans, we’ve probably never seen this water in our stores because we really can’t relate. Here’s what a one-litre bottle of Fillico Jewelry Water is worth in South Africa: One bottle of Fillico = 178,515 litres of municipal tap water (at roughly R1 per litre). One bottle of Fillico = one year's school fees at Crawford La Lucia (with a bit of change for the tuck shop). One bottle of Fillico = a year’s tuition at most South African universities. Although, if you’re hosting a party for A-listers in Umhlanga, Fillico might be the perfect “cherry on top” of your extravagance. Imagine your friends’ faces when you pour them a glass of R178k water and say, “It’s imported.” Ishu. Flex.

Will we see it in South African luxury stores anytime soon? Perhaps. Until then, we’ll stick to our chilled Valpré. Nonetheless, if you’ve got the money, why not? Fillico isn’t just about water – it’s about making a statement. It’s about saying, “Yes, I spent R178,000 on water because I can.” As for the rest of us? Well, we’ll keep sipping our Valpré and dreaming of affording at least one Swarovski crystal.

