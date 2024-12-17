'Carry-On': A must-watch Christmas movie

If you’re looking for a movie that blends holiday charm, edge-of-your-seat suspense, and a sprinkle of festive magic, Netflix’s 'Carry-On' should be at the top of your watchlist this festive season. Deemed the best Christmas movie of the year (and we’re not here to argue), it’s already winning hearts and rewatches all over the world.

Let’s set the scene: the holiday rush is in full swing. Airports are packed with travellers, everyone’s hauling baggage (literally and emotionally), and the air is teeming with festive anticipation. Sounds familiar, right?

That’s the backdrop of 'Carry-On', but don’t let the cosy premise fool you. This isn’t your typical Christmas tale. Instead, it's an intense and unexpected story that’ll have you hooked from takeoff to landing.

The beauty of the film lies in its ability to balance heartwarming holiday vibes with high-stakes drama. Without giving too much away (because where’s the fun in that?), the film is a masterstroke of tension and surprises.

Every scene is crafted to keep you guessing, and just when you think you’ve figured it out – shame! The plot takes a twist, and you’re left questioning everything again.