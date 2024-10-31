Man's disturbing reason for sleeping under roommate's bed

Man gives disturbing reason for sleeping under roommate's bed
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
What would you do if you discovered that your roommate had been secretly sleeping under your bed for months?
We've heard about some crazy living situations, but this has to be one of the worst roommate stories ever.
A 24-year-old man has shared a horrifying roommate experience that will leave many people's jaws on the floor.
His nightmare began when he started rooming with a man named Karl, also 24.
"A few months into rooming with him, he told me he was a pansexual. I said ok, cool. I am not interested in that personal information, nor am I judgmental. I said, alright," he wrote on Reddit.
Things got a bit awkward when Karl asked him if he ever considered "experimenting" with other men.
"I said nope. Also, I said I didn't feel comfortable with him asking me such a personal question. It's not like we are close friends; we are only roommates by happenstance. Anyway, every time I said this, he basically said, 'We'll see.' I was like, 'What?'"
Things took a bizarre and scary turn when the Reddit user heard a noise under his bed.
"It was movement. At first, I thought I was imagining things. But then I heard it again. I thought, oh God, is it a mouse or a rat or some s**t? My god. This was like 3:00 AM. So I got out of bed and looked under with my phone flashlight," he wrote.
He didn't find a rat or mouse under the bed, but his roommate Karl!
"I have never before this moment felt true terror and fear as a physical sensation, but I was completely jolted. There under my bed was my roommate staring wide-eyed at me, and he SCREECHED when I looked under the bed. I literally thought I was having a heart attack."
Karl crawled out from under the man's bed and apologised profusely. He even started crying. "I was so creeped out and afraid that I ran out of the apartment in my pajamas."
His roommate later sent a text that made him feel even more uncomfortable.
"He confessed he had been sleeping under my bed a few nights a week for 'three or four months' and that he was doing it to get closer to me and 'psychically saturate each other'. I waited for him to go to work and I ran into the apartment, got my essentials, and left. I am currently crashing with a buddy."
He has chosen to ignore his roommate's attempts at an apology and has no intention of renewing their lease, which is up in one month.
Yikes!
Main image credit: iStock/ Artem Peretiatko
