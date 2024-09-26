Man brings cobra to hospital after it sprays him with venom
Generally, when someone is bitten or sprayed with venom by a snake, they are in no mood to exact their revenge on the snake. But it seems one man wouldn't let his attacker roam free.
A Thai man, who was reportedly attacked by a cobra that sprayed him with venom, did something unusual. He brought the snake to the hospital with him.
After the cobra sprayed him in his face with venom, he captured the snake and brought it along with him. He hoped that the doctors would be able to afford him the most effective treatment based on identifying the snake.
The man had compactly captured his attacker and placed the cobra inside a small caged contraption.
The little cage was kept inside a sack, and upon arriving at the hospital, the man emptied the cage of the sack and proceeded to lie down on a hospital bed.
This must've startled the hospital staff, but it didn't stop one doctor from taking a video of the scene. The man's efforts in bringing the snake along with him were misguided at most, as it could've caused more harm than help.
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@phiraphonkhamthep ....ต่ออีกคลิปครับ #งูเห่าเป่าตาคนไข้มา.🐍🐍 #ร้อนพันเหตุการ์ณห้องอุบัติเหตุและฉุกเฉิน🚑🚨 ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - ครูศรีหนุ่ม the comedian c17 - ครูศรีหนุ่ม (ช่องหลัก)
Image Courtesy of TikTok
