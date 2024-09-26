Man brings cobra to hospital after it sprays him with venom

Generally, when someone is bitten or sprayed with venom by a snake, they are in no mood to exact their revenge on the snake. But it seems one man wouldn't let his attacker roam free.

A Thai man, who was reportedly attacked by a cobra that sprayed him with venom, did something unusual. He brought the snake to the hospital with him.

After the cobra sprayed him in his face with venom, he captured the snake and brought it along with him. He hoped that the doctors would be able to afford him the most effective treatment based on identifying the snake.