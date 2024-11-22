This is your last chance to recode your prepaid electricity meter and save yourself from isolated and unwanted loadshedding. The deadline is November 24, 2024.

So, you’ve probably been hearing a lot about recoding your prepaid electricity meter. And many might still be confused as to how to do it - or why it has to be done? Well - this is your last chance to get it right before the deadline on November 24th. So read carefully. Firstly, why is this happening? Well, Eskom has stated that prepaid meters need to be recoded to Key Revision Number 2 (KRN2) in order to remain in line with stipulations set by the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA). This is a way for the government to regulate prepaid electricity, and prevent further financial losses from non-vending meters. These are meters where electricity is received for free or illegally, rather than being purchased.

So - this is your simple three-step guide to ensure you stay connected to the grid. When you buy your next token, you’ll receive two additional 20-digit update tokens. So - three tokens in total. 1. Enter the first 20 digits of the update token and wait for it to accept. 2. Enter the second 20 digits of the update token and wait for it to accept. 3. Enter your 20 digit credit token to recharge your units as normal. And…that’s it. It's as easy as 1, 2, 3. Now stop stressing about it and get up and do it before it's too late. The final deadline for all prepaid electricity meters to be updated is November 24, 2024. Failing to recode your meter would result in your meter not accepting electricity tokens - and that would drive you insane. Simply purchase your prepaid electricity tokens as per usual and recode your meter accordingly. IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: If you currently have saved tokens you haven’t used, it would be wise to load them before you recode your meter - with the new token. Once the meter is recoded, those tokens you’ve been saving won’t work.

