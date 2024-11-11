Could your food delivery be putting drivers at risk?

As major grocery retailers like Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, and SPAR expand their services to meet demand, delivery drivers, particularly those on motorcycles, face escalating risks in their daily work.

The surge in online food and grocery delivery across South Africa has brought remarkable convenience to consumers, yet it has also exposed an alarming vulnerability: delivery drivers are increasingly being targeted by criminals.

Digital retail in South Africa has exploded, with revenue jumping from R4.43-billion in 2013 to over R71-billion by 2023, and projections estimate that it will exceed R100-billion by 2026. This booming sector has led to grocery delivery apps thriving as more South Africans opt for the convenience of home delivery.



However, this increased demand has not gone unnoticed by criminals, who now see delivery drivers as prime targets.

Hijacking syndicates are adapting quickly, luring unsuspecting drivers into high-risk areas by placing fraudulent orders. When the driver arrives, they are ambushed and robbed of their motorcycles, personal items, and even cash.



According to BusinessTech, SAPS crime statistics show that over 5,400 hijackings were reported between April and June 2024, averaging 60 incidents per day. Furthermore, more than 8,600 cars and motorcycles were stolen in this period, marking a daily loss of nearly 96 vehicles.



There are suspicions among some drivers that these hijackings may be more organised than they appear, possibly involving insider collusion. Alleged leaks from within delivery services could be tipping off criminals, who capitalise on the chaos, making these crimes harder to prevent.



For delivery companies, these incidents pose significant operational challenges. Each theft delays orders, disrupts logistics, and risks eroding customer trust. The cost of replacing stolen vehicles drives up expenses for businesses, impacting their bottom lines and possibly leading to increased delivery fees for consumers.