Rare catches and big bends in KZN waters | KZN Report

Rare catches and big bends in KZN waters
Updated | By ECR and Vinesh Soogreem
This week kicks off summer fishing with thrilling catches, including a Bowmouth Guitarfish and a Jenkins Whip Ray, alongside an abundance of Dorado and big sharks across KZN.
This week kicks off summer fishing with thrilling catches, including a Bowmouth Guitarfish and a Jenkins Whip Ray, alongside an abundance of Dorado and big sharks across KZN.
The coastline is buzzing with both edible and non-edible species, offering fantastic opportunities for all types of anglers.
Freshwater fishing is also thriving, with excellent catches in local rivers and lakes.
While river runoff has impacted spearfishing, the overall summer outlook remains promising.
Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a seasoned pro, the conditions ahead are looking great. In this episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, we bring you the latest feeding zones.
Offshore: Ski boaters are marveling at this season's incredible spoils. From unstoppable Dorado action up north to Yellowfin Tuna down south—and everything in between—the pelagic hunters are out in numbers.
Rock & Surf: Anglers are flexing their muscles with the expected non-edible species, while jaw-dropping, unexpected catches are appearing along the East Coast. With this being just the start of summer, the rest of the season promises even more excitement.
Freshwater: If there are five main targeted species swimming in KZN dams, at least six have come to the net! Freshwater anglers are setting up camp to make the most of this extraordinary time as we approach the holiday season.
Meanwhile, in a previous episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem spoke with fishing expert Jace Govender about the evolution of fishing hooks, from simple designs to modern ones like long shank, barbed, J, and circle hooks.
Jace highlighted how factors such as fish species, mouth strength, and bait influenced hook choice and shared his go-to hooks for bigger fish, offering practical tips for anglers. Listen below.
Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli gets personal about Mental Health
It doesn't mean if you are smiling all the time, that you are okay; some...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Caught on camera: Elephant escapes and surprises residents
An elephant escaped its park and strolled into a local neighbourhood, le...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago