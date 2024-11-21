Rare catches and big bends in KZN waters | KZN Report

The coastline is buzzing with both edible and non-edible species, offering fantastic opportunities for all types of anglers.

Freshwater fishing is also thriving, with excellent catches in local rivers and lakes.

While river runoff has impacted spearfishing, the overall summer outlook remains promising.

Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a seasoned pro, the conditions ahead are looking great. In this episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, we bring you the latest feeding zones.