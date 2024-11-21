 Rare catches and big bends in KZN waters | KZN Report
Rare catches and big bends in KZN waters

Updated | By ECR and Vinesh Soogreem

This week kicks off summer fishing with thrilling catches, including a Bowmouth Guitarfish and a Jenkins Whip Ray, alongside an abundance of Dorado and big sharks across KZN.

JJ Turner with rare Bowmouth Guitarfish
ANSA / Supplied: JJ Turner with a rare Bowmouth Guitarfish caught at the Durban Ski Boat Club Basin.

The coastline is buzzing with both edible and non-edible species, offering fantastic opportunities for all types of anglers. 

Freshwater fishing is also thriving, with excellent catches in local rivers and lakes. 

While river runoff has impacted spearfishing, the overall summer outlook remains promising. 

Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a seasoned pro, the conditions ahead are looking great. In this episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, we bring you the latest feeding zones.

Dean ReddyNov.png
ANSA / Supplied: Dean Reddy with another once-in-a-lifetime catch of a Jenkins Whip Ray

Offshore: Ski boaters are marveling at this season's incredible spoils. From unstoppable Dorado action up north to Yellowfin Tuna down south—and everything in between—the pelagic hunters are out in numbers.

Rock & Surf: Anglers are flexing their muscles with the expected non-edible species, while jaw-dropping, unexpected catches are appearing along the East Coast. With this being just the start of summer, the rest of the season promises even more excitement.

Freshwater: If there are five main targeted species swimming in KZN dams, at least six have come to the net! Freshwater anglers are setting up camp to make the most of this extraordinary time as we approach the holiday season.

Simon Bunn_Largemouth Yellowfish
ANSA / Supplied: Simon Bunn with a gorgeous Largemouth Yellowfish caught at Sterkfontein dam
Scott Brown getting into the Carp action
ANSA / Supplied: Scott Brown getting into the Carp action at Albert Falls

Meanwhile, in a previous episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem spoke with fishing expert Jace Govender about the evolution of fishing hooks, from simple designs to modern ones like long shank, barbed, J, and circle hooks. 


Jace highlighted how factors such as fish species, mouth strength, and bait influenced hook choice and shared his go-to hooks for bigger fish, offering practical tips for anglers. Listen below.

Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:

