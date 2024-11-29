Ke Dezemba. Add R2100 more for flights

The festive season is here and everyone is making travel plans to celebrate the year with family and friends. However, you might wanna check those flight ticket prices.

Compared to 2022, there’s been a significant rise in the price of domestic return flights all over South Africa. On average, you’re paying about R2098 more than two years ago. According to BusinessTech, flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town saw the highest increase, with an average of R6,928 for return flights in 2024 compared to R4,830 in 2022; a 43% increase in cost. Meanwhile, flights to Durban rose by 31%, with consumers paying an extra R943 for flights.

Why though? Well; after Comair’s liquidation in 2022, airlines like Kulula.com & British Airways are no longer in services; which drastically affected number of flights available. While Lift & FlySafair have tried to mitigate this issue by expanding routes and their fleets; it’s done very little to reduce the increasing costs.

Other factors include soaring jet fuel prices, the weakening Rand, and high demand for travel during the holiday season. Thus, airlines have no choice but to pass these costs onto consumers. So, here’s a few tips to help you save on flights and spend more on your festivities. Book your tickets early: As December approaches, the demand for flights increases. Plan ahead by booking flights as early as possible to avoid the peaking demand.

Avoid flying on peak days: t’s important to make plans to travel when it’s less crowded. If you’re planning to get to Johannesburg for Christmas, don’t book a flight for the 23rd or 24th.

Explore other airlines: There’s a lot of new and unfamiliar airlines that can offer you the same trip for a fraction of the price. Forget your frequent flyer points and try something new.

Explore other travel options: Flying everywhere is convenient, but it’s not the only option. Take a drive and enjoy the scenery. Be open to explore places on the way to wherever you’re going. Road trips are much longer, but there’s many beautiful places in South Africa that you’re yet to see!

While the rising cost of air travel in South Africa is overwhelming, it doesn’t have to put a damper on your holiday plans.

Careful planning, more flexibility, and a willingness to explore other options can help make your festive season great.

Whether you choose to fly smart, try a new airline, or take the scenic route, the goal remains the same: celebrating the festivities with your loved ones.

After all, the journey is just as important as the destination.

