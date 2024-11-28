'Dead' man wakes up moments before cremation
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Doctors declared him dead, but just seconds before being created, he suddenly woke up.
An Indian man is lucky to be alive after a near-cremation. Rohitash Kumar was moments away from being cremated when he woke up.
He was admitted to a hospital in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, last week after falling ill with a fever. Rohitash, who is hearing impaired and mute, was living in a shelter at the time.
"The man did not have any relatives present when he initially arrived at the hospital. His condition worsened and there were no signs of life," Metro quoted local police officials.
Sadly, there wasn't much that could be done, and he was declared dead. According to several reports, a post-mortem examination was not carried out on the man.
Rohitash reportedly spent three hours in a mortuary freezer before being sent to a crematorium. His body was placed on a funeral pyre and was moments away from cremation when staff noticed that he was breathing heavily.
“He started moving his body. We were shocked and started running away,” an eyewitness told The Telegraph.
Three doctors have been suspended for "gross misconduct and dereliction of their duties".
Rohitash is reportedly in a stable condition following the shocking incident.
