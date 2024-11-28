KZN summer fishing season heats up | KZN Report

Despite a sprinkle of rain mid-week, the weather over the next few days is expected to be excellent with northeasterly winds, making for ideal conditions for fishing.

According to the team from the Angler News South Africa podcast, the KZN South Coast has been thriving over the past week with good catches of game fish, including cob, Garrick, and the occasional out-of-season shad.

Freshwater fishing has also been strong, with solid catches of bass and carp in various dams, particularly at Midmar and Albert Falls, and excellent trout fishing in the Midlands.

The North Coast is seeing a steady stream of non-edible fish, including honeycombs, sand sharks, and even some offshore dorado and tuna.

The warmer waters and good conditions have fueled the summer fishing boom, with boat anglers enjoying great success as the sea settles.

The Durban harbour is also producing grunter, springer, and kingfish.

Listen below to catch the latest hotspots and forecast for this weekend's action!