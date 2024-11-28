KZN summer fishing season heats up | KZN Report

KZN summer fishing season heats up
Updated | By Vinesh Soogreem & ECR
KZN’s summer fishing season is in full swing, with great conditions and plenty of action along the coast and in freshwater spots. We've got the latest hotspots plus the weekend forecast!
Despite a sprinkle of rain mid-week, the weather over the next few days is expected to be excellent with northeasterly winds, making for ideal conditions for fishing.
According to the team from the Angler News South Africa podcast, the KZN South Coast has been thriving over the past week with good catches of game fish, including cob, Garrick, and the occasional out-of-season shad.
Freshwater fishing has also been strong, with solid catches of bass and carp in various dams, particularly at Midmar and Albert Falls, and excellent trout fishing in the Midlands.
The North Coast is seeing a steady stream of non-edible fish, including honeycombs, sand sharks, and even some offshore dorado and tuna.
The warmer waters and good conditions have fueled the summer fishing boom, with boat anglers enjoying great success as the sea settles.
The Durban harbour is also producing grunter, springer, and kingfish.
Listen below to catch the latest hotspots and forecast for this weekend's action!
Offshore: It's pelagic season offshore, with a variety of species being landed as water temperatures hit the ideal 23/24 degrees – a true dream for ski boaters. Dorado, sailfish, couta, and tuna are just a few of the exciting catches on the menu!
Rock & Surf: From a mixed bag of edible species down south to all sorts of skates and sharks up north, anglers are holding on tight to their rods as the bite is on.
Freshwater: The freshwater fishing has been alive this past week. The Yellows have been prominent with Sterkfontein being a top spot for these gold bars.
Meanwhile, in a previous Angler News South Africa podcast expert series edition, Vinesh Soogreem and Ray Thompson discussed the best fishing hotspots along KZN’s South Coast.
From family-friendly spots like Trafalgar and Margate to prime fishing areas in the Wild Coast and Scottburgh, Ray shared tips on tackle, bait, and safety for both beginners and experienced anglers. Listen below.
Listen to past episodes of the award-winning Angler News South Africa podcast in the full channel below:
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
