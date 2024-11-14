People who drink this alcohol are likely to be overweight

The year is drawing to a close, and party season is just around the corner, which means tis the season to drink and be merry.

However, before you head out to paint the town red, you might consider cutting back on one type of alcohol you consume. Researchers in America have identified which alcohol is likely to make you pack on the pounds.

It's common knowledge that sweet wines and certain cocktails are high in calories, but it is beer drinkers who are most at risk of obesity.

Researchers monitored the drinking behaviour of 1,900 American adults. They were divided into three groups: those who drank beer only, those who drank liquor only, and those who drank a combination of drinks.

Beer drinkers often have what is called a "beer belly", which is due to a combination of things, including lifestyle, calorie intake and, of course, alcohol consumption.

The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) says researchers found that "beer drinkers have lower-quality diets, are less active, and are more likely to smoke cigarettes than people who drink wine, liquor, or a combination".

Beer-only drinkers were also commonly found to be "male, younger, smokers, and low income". They also reported the highest total daily caloric intake.

Study lead Madeline Novack suggested that physicians should ask patients what type of alcohol they consumed to help prevent liver disease and other health issues.

"For example, findings of this study can be applied to patients who identify as beer-only drinkers and physicians could suggest increasing fruit and vegetable intake, as well as physical activity," the AASLD said in a statement.

The study is set to be presented at The Liver Meeting held by the AASLD from 15-19 November.