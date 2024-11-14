People who drink this alcohol are likely to be overweight
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
If you drink this type of alcohol there is a good chance you are not very active and have a low quality diet...
If you drink this type of alcohol there is a good chance you are not very active and have a low quality diet...
The year is drawing to a close, and party season is just around the corner, which means tis the season to drink and be merry.
However, before you head out to paint the town red, you might consider cutting back on one type of alcohol you consume. Researchers in America have identified which alcohol is likely to make you pack on the pounds.
It's common knowledge that sweet wines and certain cocktails are high in calories, but it is beer drinkers who are most at risk of obesity.
Researchers monitored the drinking behaviour of 1,900 American adults. They were divided into three groups: those who drank beer only, those who drank liquor only, and those who drank a combination of drinks.
Beer drinkers often have what is called a "beer belly", which is due to a combination of things, including lifestyle, calorie intake and, of course, alcohol consumption.
The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) says researchers found that "beer drinkers have lower-quality diets, are less active, and are more likely to smoke cigarettes than people who drink wine, liquor, or a combination".
Beer-only drinkers were also commonly found to be "male, younger, smokers, and low income". They also reported the highest total daily caloric intake.
Study lead Madeline Novack suggested that physicians should ask patients what type of alcohol they consumed to help prevent liver disease and other health issues.
"For example, findings of this study can be applied to patients who identify as beer-only drinkers and physicians could suggest increasing fruit and vegetable intake, as well as physical activity," the AASLD said in a statement.
The study is set to be presented at The Liver Meeting held by the AASLD from 15-19 November.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: iStock
Show's Stories
-
Girlfriend's cute moment turns awkward on airplane
A girlfriend thought she was videoing a cute moment of her boyfriend asl...Danny Guselli 29 minutes ago
-
Statue made in honour of 164 years of Indians in SA
Here’s what you need to know about the new statue honouring 164 years of...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago