WhatsApp is breaking up with these phones in 2025

WhatsApp is giving more older phones the cold shoulder next year. So, if your phone has been your trusty companion since the early 2010s, it might be time to have a serious chat, because WhatsApp is calling it quits. She doesn’t love you anymore.

Starting 1st January 2025, Android phones running KitKat (version 4.4) or earlier will no longer support the app. A few iPhones running on iOS 15.1 or earlier still have a little more breathing room until 5 May 2025, but the ultimatum is the same: update your software, upgrade your device, or say goodbye to all your group chats.

However, this isn’t personal. WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, has made it clear that this decision is solely rooted in practicality. As technology evolves, so do the security risks, and older phones simply cannot keep up.

Features like multi-device support, encryption updates, and even AI integrations demand more modern hardware and software.

Also, your beloved Galaxy S3 or iPhone 5s wasn’t built to handle the futuristic world of 2025. Those pattern passcodes you love so much are super outdated. We have Face ID now.

