WhatsApp is breaking up with these phones in 2025
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
WhatsApp is breaking up with older phones to focus on better security and a smoother user experience. Is your phone about to get ghosted?
WhatsApp is giving more older phones the cold shoulder next year. So, if your phone has been your trusty companion since the early 2010s, it might be time to have a serious chat, because WhatsApp is calling it quits. She doesn’t love you anymore.
Starting 1st January 2025, Android phones running KitKat (version 4.4) or earlier will no longer support the app. A few iPhones running on iOS 15.1 or earlier still have a little more breathing room until 5 May 2025, but the ultimatum is the same: update your software, upgrade your device, or say goodbye to all your group chats.
However, this isn’t personal. WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, has made it clear that this decision is solely rooted in practicality. As technology evolves, so do the security risks, and older phones simply cannot keep up.
Features like multi-device support, encryption updates, and even AI integrations demand more modern hardware and software.
Also, your beloved Galaxy S3
or iPhone 5s wasn’t built to handle the futuristic world of 2025. Those pattern passcodes you love so much are super outdated. We have Face ID now.
The
list of affected devices reads like a trip down memory lane.
These Android devices will lose support on 1 January 2025:
- Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini
- Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E 2014
- HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601
- LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90
- Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V
These iOS devices will lose support, starting 5 May 2025:
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
If your device is on this list, it’s time to start preparing. Backing up your chats is the most crucial step. Thankfully WhatsApp allows you to save conversations and media to Google Drive or iCloud, ensuring your memories won’t be lost when you switch to a newer phone.
However, this might be the perfect excuse to finally upgrade to something more modern. Let’s face it, your decade-old phone is basically a museum piece at this point; and unlike fine wine or vintage cars, overworked tech doesn’t gain value with age.
ALSO READ: What is the best smartphone of 2024?
While it’s kind of bittersweet to part with a device that’s been with you through countless messages, memes, and those weird midnight calls, there’s a silver lining. A new phone means better performance, enhanced security, and more storage for everything you love.
Plus, you’ll finally be able to enjoy all the latest WhatsApp features without worrying about whether your device can handle them.
So, as we head into 2025, let go of the past and embrace the future. Technology moves fast, and while your old phone might have been ahead of its time back in the day, it’s now time to give it a well-deserved retirement.
Think of it as an opportunity to upgrade your digital life and enjoy a smoother, safer, and more modern experience. Do you really want to be the person who misses out on the group plans because your phone can’t keep up?
Main Image courtesy of iStock
