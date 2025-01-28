How much do you need to own a fast-food franchise?

South Africa’s food franchise industry is one of the largest in Africa, with a variety of options for everyone. From KFC to McDonald’s, it’s safe to say we love good food, even if it’s not that healthy.

It’s one thing being a loyal consumer to all the fast food chains we have available, but what about owning one? Well, while it needs a lot of capital, the rewards are worth it.

A 2024 research study by Eighty20 showed that around 20 million people eat at a fast food restaurant in a month. That’s about a third of South Africa’s population. This is a sign that the fast food industry continues to thrive even in this tough economy.

So, if you wanted to own one of the top five franchises in South Africa, how much would you need? The answer is a lot.

Sadly though, it’s not as easy as going to the bank and asking for a loan. Most franchises like KFC, Steers and McDonald's have strict financial rules for people who want to join their business and tend to prefer aspiring entrepreneurs to have a strong financial base.

Basically, you need to have your own money to join the club.