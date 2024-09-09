How to keep meetings short and sweet

Work meetings can become extra long, extra tedious, and extra everything if you have a day filled with them and no time to fulfil your job duties.

There are things that the meeting moderator can do to ensure that meetings run smoothly and efficiently.

For instance, setting clear objectives for the meeting, starting on time, ensuring everything goes on track, setting a time limit, and encouraging meeting attendants to prepare beforehand to assist in keeping things productive and concise.

However prepared meetings appear to be, there's always a chance of things going over time. We found a South African company that has found the perfect solution to long meetings...