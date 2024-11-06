Hilarious moment dad forgets to walk bride down the aisle

The bride's father has two important roles on her wedding day - walking her down the aisle and swaying from side to side during the father-daughter dance.

A dad went viral on TikTok after a video showed the hilarious moment he almost skipped the first duty.

Moments before the bride was expected to walk down the aisle, Neil Crossley emerged alone at the start of the aisle. He then walked towards the altar.

One of the event organisers had to chase the 60-year-old down the aisle to remind him that he had forgotten something—his daughter Amy Totty, aka the bride!

The groom and wedding guests burst out into laughter. The guests were still in stitches when he returned, this time with the bride in tow.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Amy says her dad misunderstood what the staff told him.

"'He thought they told him to walk when they had actually said wait for me!'

She is thankful for the mishap that helped calm her nerves before her big moment. "My lovely dad, a moment we’ll never forget. He made me laugh when I was trying not to cry," Amy commented under one TikTok video.

TikTok users also loved the moment, with many joking that her dad walked so confidently down the aisle without her that you would think he was the one getting married that day.

"So nervous and excited. So cute," one user wrote. Another person teased: "Dad was not paying attention at rehearsal!"