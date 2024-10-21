Matric: Here’s how to send us your words of encouragement for Class of 2024

As the Class of 2024 embarks on the final stretch of their school journey, we can't help but reflect on what kind of students we once were.

Now, more than ever, the Matrics of 2024 need encouragement. That’s why East Coast Breakfast is launching a special initiative to support the Class of 2024 and we need you to get involved.

We’re inviting listeners from across KZN to share messages of inspiration, advice or personal stories with the Matric students, who are preparing for one of the most important chapters of their lives.