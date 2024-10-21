Matric: Here’s how to send us your words of encouragement for Class of 2024
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Share your motivation for KZN’s Class of 2024 by sending a message of support via WhatsApp and your message could be played on air!
Click here to access the 2024 Matric timetable.
As the Class of 2024 embarks on the final stretch of their school journey, we can't help but reflect on what kind of students we once were.
Now, more than ever, the Matrics of 2024 need encouragement. That’s why East Coast Breakfast is launching a special initiative to support the Class of 2024 and we need you to get involved.
We’re inviting listeners from across KZN to share messages of inspiration, advice or personal stories with the Matric students, who are preparing for one of the most important chapters of their lives.
How to send a message to the Class of 2024 on WhatsApp
It’s easy to participate: simply WhatsApp the keyword “Matric” to 061 700 0800 to get started.
Whether you want to send a heartfelt personal message to a specific matriculant or offer general words of motivation for the entire class, we want to hear from you!
Be sure to include your name, where you're from, and any advice or inspiration you'd like to offer.
Your message could make it on air
Your message could even be featured on air, giving your words a chance to uplift and motivate students across the province. This is a crucial time for the Class of 2024 and your encouragement could make all the difference.
