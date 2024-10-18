Class of 2024 takes pledge ahead of final exams

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube led the group of Grade 12s in taking the pledge.

The Exams are kicking off on Monday with English Paper 3.

This morning at Pretoria Central High School, I’m leading the NSC Examination pledge signing ceremony whereby learners pledge to do among other things: •Be truthful in the exams •Uphold the values of integrity, honesty and ethical behaviour •Do their best to excel in these… pic.twitter.com/AkQ4aX6MPU

Newswatch asked several matric learners on the East Coast how they are feeling ahead of their first paper.





Enhle Zulu feels she has done all she can.





"I feel really nervous about the upcoming NSC exams on Monday, but I feel like I have prepared myself well enough. So, it the final bit I have to face in my high school career."





Isabella Sookal says she's also a bit nervous and scared ahead on Monday's paper.





"I am a trying to stay optimistic and I am just looking forward towards the end when I'm finally done with school."





Jared Maharaj, who paused his studies to speak to us, says he is kind of excited and has a message for fellow matrics.





"I have been preparing for a long time. It been a journey and also a lot of emotions have been played because starting your first paper it always nerve wrecking.





"All the matrics out there should be calm and have an open mind going to their first paper."





