East Coast Breakfast's Best Moments of 2024

2024 has been nothing short of epic for East Coast Breakfast! From jaw-dropping confessions to Women’s Month takeovers and even courtroom-style drama over AirPods, the team has kept us entertained, laughing, and sometimes completely stunned. Let’s take a look back at three of the most unforgettable moments that defined this year on the airwaves:

Darren’s Pole Vault Record Don’t you hate it when you try to tell people your greatest achievements and they don’t believe you? Well, Darren had a moment where he tried to prove his athleticism to the team, and he was forced to dig deep. East Coast Breakfast wasted a week, and a half try to find out if Darren Maule really holds the 1989 Pole Vaulting Record at Potch Boys high. After calling the school, speaking to witnesses and digging deep, they hit the end of the road. The only way the team could truly know if he was telling the truth was having Darren Maule take a Polygraph test. It’s safe to say that neither Sky nor Carmen believed him. However, in a hectic twist, the results of the polygraph came back; and Darren was telling the TRUTH! From pole-vaulting champion to, more recently, a champion golfer; Darren truly is an all-round athlete.

Carmen’s Women’s Month Takeover Carmen loves being empowered and empowering other women. It’s who she is and why she chose her Women’s Month takeover as her moment of 2024. To kick start Women’s Month, Carmen Reddy decided to bring together a team of East Coast Radio's most influential women for a day of female brilliance. Carmen Reddy, Hope Mbhele and Carol Ofori took over the airwaves for the entire day on the 1st of August 2024! It was truly spectacular. They kicked the males out the studio and made the day ALL ABOUT women! You probably remember that day as being the best Women's Day of all time at ECR. In a perfect world, Carmen would have women run the airwaves all day every day.

Sky’s Missing AirPods One thing Sky loves more than sports is his music. Earlier this year, he went through the worst thing any music lover could ever go through. He lost his AirPods at the Rugby game, South Africa vs Ireland! Then, Carmen called Sky to say she found them, but then she lost them again. Now, in reality, the person who lost them should replace them right? Well, this was a bit more complicated. This led to them arguing about who was supposed to replace Sky’s AirPods with the conflict leading to lawyers being involved, a whole public indaba and a verdict! Carmen went as far as involving Wendy Knowler, as she fought her case. And to this day…Sky has no AirPods. So, this isn’t exactly Sky’s favorite moment of 2024. It’s more like his worst. Maybe we should get him Airpods for Christmas?

From Darren proving his athletic prowess with a polygraph test to Carmen making waves with her Women’s Month takeover and Sky’s AirPods ordeal turning into an unexpected legal battle, 2024 has truly been one for the books at East Coast Breakfast. These moments remind us why this team is so beloved—they’re relatable, hilarious, and always full of surprises. Anyways, that's a wrap for 2024. Here’s to more unforgettable stories in 2025 - or shall we say Twenty-Twenty-Vibe!

