Carmen Reddy: One of KZN's Top Business Women honourees
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Carmen Reddy is one of the incredible women honoured at the 2024 KZN Top Business Women Collection.
This prestigious event took place on November 14th at Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga. Highly esteemed KZN businesswomen were invited to share their stories and experiences on navigating the business landscape, and how they’ve made their mark as powerful and distinguished women.
East Coast Breakfast’s very own Carmen Reddy was among the incredible women honoured at the 2024 KZN Top Business Women Collection.
Carmen is a seasoned media magnate, whose career in radio, television, and journalism has allowed her to use her voice to educate, entertain, and make meaningful contributions to society through her various platforms.
This milestone marked a significant step in Carmen’s career as a businesswoman, and she felt incredibly privileged to be recognised amongst such influential women.
"I am truly honoured and humbled to be recognised. It’s an incredible privilege to be counted amongst such intelligent, dynamic women who are making waves and reshaping industries. To be in the company of such trailblazers is both empowering and motivating," she said.
Carmen is eager to explore more entrepreneurial ventures where she can help to uplift and empower women, create products for women, and be a positive role model for all young girls who are looking to break out of the mould and BE BOLD.
It's tough at times. It's hard being a woman, but you were chosen as a woman for a reason. I believe that women have a unique magic, a unique quality that sets them apart.
- Carmen Reddy
It’s clear to see that one can expect a lot more success from Carmen Reddy, and we could only wonder what’s next for her.
However, one thing is for certain - whatever it is, Carmen will undoubtedly approach it with the same passion, resilience, and brilliance that have brought her this far. The future is hers to conquer.
Main Image courtesy of Carmen Reddy
