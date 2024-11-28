 One of KZN's Top Business Leaders: Darren Maule
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

One of KZN's Top Business Leaders: Darren Maule

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

Darren Maule was recognised in the prestigious KZN Leaders Portfolio, as part of the KZN Top Business Portfolio, which celebrated its 25th edition in 2024.

Darren Maule
Supplied

East Coast Radio’s very own Darren Maule was celebrated last night as part of the esteemed KZN Leaders Portfolio, a key feature of the KZN Top Business Portfolio, which proudly marked its 25th edition in 2024. This recognition highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to the development and growth of KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing their dedication to advancing the province’s prosperity.

The event took place at the luxurious IBV Privé in uMhlanga, where the 25th-anniversary edition of the KZN Leaders Portfolio book was officially launched. The exclusive book features in-depth interviews with prominent figures who are shaping the future of KZN, capturing their inspiring journeys and impactful contributions.

Darren Maule, one of the region’s most beloved media personalities, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying: “I’m really humbled to be in such incredible company. With so much collective commitment to finding purpose for the benefit of all, I feel proud to live, work and play right here in KZN!” His heartfelt words resonated with the evening’s theme of unity and purpose.

Darren and Anna
Supplied

ALSO READ: Carmen Reddy: One of KZN's Top Business Women honourees

In addition to being honoured, Darren had the privilege of serving as Programme Director for the evening, seamlessly guiding the event with his trademark wit and charisma.

Joining Darren in the spotlight was Mzuvele Mthethwa, Managing Director of East Coast Radio, who was also celebrated for his exceptional contributions to the province. 

Mzu and Darren
Supplied

The recognition of two of KZN’s most influential media figures underscored the vital role that storytelling and communication play in driving progress and inspiring communities.

The evening was a remarkable convergence of visionaries and leaders; and a true celebration of KwaZulu-Natal’s talent, passion, and potential.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

KZN Business Awards Darren Maule Top Business Leaders

Image Credits: Supplied by Darren Maule & Anna Banana

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.