One of KZN's Top Business Leaders: Darren Maule

East Coast Radio’s very own Darren Maule was celebrated last night as part of the esteemed KZN Leaders Portfolio, a key feature of the KZN Top Business Portfolio, which proudly marked its 25th edition in 2024. This recognition highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to the development and growth of KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing their dedication to advancing the province’s prosperity.

The event took place at the luxurious IBV Privé in uMhlanga, where the 25th-anniversary edition of the KZN Leaders Portfolio book was officially launched. The exclusive book features in-depth interviews with prominent figures who are shaping the future of KZN, capturing their inspiring journeys and impactful contributions.

Darren Maule, one of the region’s most beloved media personalities, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying: “I’m really humbled to be in such incredible company. With so much collective commitment to finding purpose for the benefit of all, I feel proud to live, work and play right here in KZN!” His heartfelt words resonated with the evening’s theme of unity and purpose.