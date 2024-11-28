One of KZN's Top Business Leaders: Darren Maule
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Darren Maule was recognised in the prestigious KZN Leaders Portfolio, as part of the KZN Top Business Portfolio, which celebrated its 25th edition in 2024.
East Coast Radio’s very own Darren Maule was celebrated last night as part of the esteemed KZN Leaders Portfolio, a key feature of the KZN Top Business Portfolio, which proudly marked its 25th edition in 2024. This recognition highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to the development and growth of KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing their dedication to advancing the province’s prosperity.
The event took place at the luxurious IBV Privé in uMhlanga, where the 25th-anniversary edition of the KZN Leaders Portfolio book was officially launched. The exclusive book features in-depth interviews with prominent figures who are shaping the future of KZN, capturing their inspiring journeys and impactful contributions.
Darren Maule, one of the region’s most beloved media personalities, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying: “I’m really humbled to be in such incredible company. With so much collective commitment to finding purpose for the benefit of all, I feel proud to live, work and play right here in KZN!” His heartfelt words resonated with the evening’s theme of unity and purpose.
In addition to being honoured, Darren had the privilege of serving as Programme Director for the evening, seamlessly guiding the event with his trademark wit and charisma.
Joining Darren in the spotlight was Mzuvele Mthethwa, Managing Director of East Coast Radio, who was also celebrated for his exceptional contributions to the province.
The recognition of two of KZN’s most influential media figures underscored the vital role that storytelling and communication play in driving progress and inspiring communities.
The evening was a remarkable convergence of visionaries and leaders; and a true celebration of KwaZulu-Natal’s talent, passion, and potential.
Image Credits: Supplied by Darren Maule & Anna Banana
