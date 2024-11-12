 Darren and Sky call out Carmen’s parking skills
Parking problems: Darren and Sky call out Carmen’s questionable skills

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

If you’re in the white lines, does it really matter how you park?

Carmen Reddy parking skills
Carmen Reddy parking skills / Supplied

Darren and Sky called Carmen out about her parking skills this morning. Sky brought up a picture of Carmen’s questionable parking which made its way onto the Breakfast Team’s WhatsApp group chat. 

"Yeah, no, I'm sorry to do this, Carmen," Sky said. 

Darren, ever the meticulous parker, couldn't resist commenting on how Carmen's parking choices are diametrically opposed to his values. 

“Parking for me is really critically important,” he said.

Carmen, on the other hand, insists her unique parking methods are a matter of choice. Rushing, busy days, and bakkies parked next to her all contribute to her style. 

"I park the way I choose to park," she affirms. 

Things got even juicier when Darren recalled Carmen’s infamous beach parking incident. 

"Do you remember she parked on the beach?" he asked Sky. 

Yes, folks, on the beach - not a white line in sight there! Carmen, ever the sport, defended her method by challenging the team to post her parking pictures on social media and let the masses speak. 

Sky asked Carmen if she was happy with her parking skills and just when you thought you’d heard it all, Carmen drops the shade-bomb. Yes, someone steals her shady spot, forcing her to get creative and park under part of the building to avoid sun!

At the end of the day, her car is parked. So the question remains, if she's in her parking bay, can we really complain?

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

driving ECR Parking

Main Image: Supplied

