Darren and Sky call out Carmen’s parking skills

Parking problems: Darren and Sky call out Carmen’s questionable skills
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
If you’re in the white lines, does it really matter how you park?
If you’re in the white lines, does it really matter how you park?
Darren and Sky called Carmen out about her parking skills this morning. Sky brought up a picture of Carmen’s questionable parking which made its way onto the Breakfast Team’s WhatsApp group chat.
"Yeah, no, I'm sorry to do this, Carmen," Sky said.
Darren, ever the meticulous parker, couldn't resist commenting on how Carmen's parking choices are diametrically opposed to his values.
“Parking for me is really critically important,” he said.
ALSO READ: SA’s new driving rules face major roadblocks
Carmen, on the other hand, insists her unique parking methods are a matter of choice. Rushing, busy days, and bakkies parked next to her all contribute to her style.
"I park the way I choose to park," she affirms.
Things got even juicier when Darren recalled Carmen’s infamous beach parking incident.
"Do you remember she parked on the beach?" he asked Sky.
Yes, folks, on the beach - not a white line in sight there! Carmen, ever the sport, defended her method by challenging the team to post her parking pictures on social media and let the masses speak.
Sky asked Carmen if she was happy with her parking skills and just when you thought you’d heard it all, Carmen drops the shade-bomb. Yes, someone steals her shady spot, forcing her to get creative and park under part of the building to avoid sun!
At the end of the day, her car is parked. So the question remains, if she's in her parking bay, can we really complain?
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Main Image: Supplied
Show's Stories
-
The benefits of practising gratitude
"Gratitude allows you to see what's there instead of what isn't."Danny Guselli 13 minutes ago
-
Man encages his head to keep himself from smoking
This might be one of the most extreme methods used to quit smoking.Danny Guselli 13 minutes ago