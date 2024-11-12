SA’s new driving rules face major roadblocks

South Africa’s much-anticipated Aarto Amendment Act, set to transform the country’s driving laws, is still stuck in neutral as officials grapple with delays, legal obstacles, and technical issues.

The amended act is designed to bring a demerit-based system nationwide, however, it has faced a slow, bumpy journey to implementation, leaving drivers, experts, and municipalities questioning if it’ll ever fully hit the road.



The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) says it’s working with the Department of Transport (DoT) to complete all necessary documents. Once these have been approved, the final go-ahead will come from the Presidency, which will set the official date of rollout.

Despite these preparations, the journey to make Aarto a national standard has been riddled with setbacks, with some predicting delays well into 2025.

The RTIA has started building a foundation for Aarto with 40 service outlets across South Africa, alongside public education campaigns.

They’re also working with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to sync systems like eNatis for smoother enforcement.

Despite these efforts, insiders say it may be too ambitious, with logistical and operational issues yet to be addressed.



According to BusinessTech, critics have pointed out that Aarto's pilot phase in Johannesburg and Tshwane has shown minimal impact on reducing road injuries or deaths.

As it stands, Aarto’s future seems uncertain. Until these issues are cleared, locals may have to wait to see if Aarto can truly make a difference.