SA’s new driving rules face major roadblocks
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
The implementation of the demerit system is facing roadblocks of its own.
The implementation of the demerit system is facing roadblocks of its own.
South Africa’s much-anticipated Aarto Amendment Act, set to transform the country’s driving laws, is still stuck in neutral as officials grapple with delays, legal obstacles, and technical issues.
The amended act is designed to bring a demerit-based system nationwide, however, it has faced a slow, bumpy journey to implementation, leaving drivers, experts, and municipalities questioning if it’ll ever fully hit the road.
The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) says it’s working with the Department of Transport (DoT) to complete all necessary documents. Once these have been approved, the final go-ahead will come from the Presidency, which will set the official date of rollout.
Despite these preparations, the journey to make Aarto a national standard has been riddled with setbacks, with some predicting delays well into 2025.
The RTIA has started building a foundation for Aarto with 40 service outlets across South Africa, alongside public education campaigns.
They’re also working with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to sync systems like eNatis for smoother enforcement.
Despite these efforts, insiders say it may be too ambitious, with logistical and operational issues yet to be addressed.
According to BusinessTech, critics have pointed out that Aarto's pilot phase in Johannesburg and Tshwane has shown minimal impact on reducing road injuries or deaths.
As it stands, Aarto’s future seems uncertain. Until these issues are cleared, locals may have to wait to see if Aarto can truly make a difference.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Main image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
-
Parking problems: Darren and Sky call out Carmen’s questionable skills
If you’re in the white lines, does it really matter how you park?East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Update: Teacher finds another love letter in Grade 5 class
These kids are out here growing up too quickly...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago