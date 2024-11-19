 ‘You not funny’: Matric pupil calls out the government
‘You not funny’: Matric pupil calls out the government

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

A frustrated matric pupil called out the government for their lack of creativity in setting an original final exam paper.

The 2024 matric exams are coming to an end and emotions are through the roof for the soon-to-be young adults.

The sleepless nights and the repetitive consumption of knowledge has sparked outrage in one matric learner because the paper wasn’t challenging enough. 

The pupil took time to review an English paper she’d just completed in a hilarious two-minute TikTok rant, which has since gone viral.

She called out the government for their lack of creativity in setting an original exam paper and exposed them for reproducing past papers and using every exhausted trick in the textbook. Literally.

Users in the comments expressed their shock that the infamous ‘Madam & Eve’ cartoon we all know and love is still their weapon of choice in the final fight for Grade 12 English. Sadly, the Gen Zs aren’t having it. 

“Don’t ask me to explain the humour in this frame if there’s no humour. You not funny”, the learner kindly advised.

@imaans_favs naa guys give new topics #foryoupage #fyp #blowthisup #viralvideo #imaans_favs #foryou ♬ original sound - Imaan Sibda

User @winkys_26 agreed...

User @ratbucket shared his disappointment...

It seems @rox_an might've written the same paper...

Education Matric Grade 12 TikTok Matric Exams

