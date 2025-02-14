Carmen Reddy's Valentines weekend recommendations

Still don’t know what to do this Valentines weekend? Well, Carmen Reddy has some of the best recommendations for you and your partner this weekend.

Love is in the air, and whether you’re planning a grand romantic gesture or a simple yet meaningful day with your partner, KZN has plenty to offer! I’ve fallen in love with all that KZN has to offer, which is why it’s my Valentine this year. However, I’ve been there and done almost all of it So, to make your life much easier, I’ve drafted a list of the most romantic things to do this Valentine’s weekend in Durban and beyond - from dreamy picnics to indulgent dining experiences.

1. A Romantic Picnic at Durban Botanic Gardens There’s something timelessly romantic about a picnic in the park, and where better to enjoy one than at the Durban Botanic Gardens; Africa’s oldest surviving botanical garden. Pack your favorite treats, bring along a comfy blanket, and enjoy an intimate escape amongst the exotic plants and serene lake views. You and your partner can also enjoy a hand-in-hand stroll through the gardens.

2. A Dreamy Beach Date I absolutely love the beach and Durban’s coastline is famous for its golden beaches and warm waters. That makes it the perfect spot for a laid-back day filled with love. Take a sunset walk along the shore, write your initials in the sand, steal a few kisses, and let the ocean be your soundtrack. These are some of the best beaches that make for a romantic day out, each depending on your vibe: Umhlanga Main Beach – A scenic and lively beach perfect for couples. Thompson’s Bay Beach (Ballito) – Quieter and more intimate, with a beautiful tidal pool. Umdloti Beach – Ideal for a peaceful, less crowded experience.



3. Indulge in Sweetness at The Waffle House I’ve got an extra sweet tooth, and nothing says “sweet love” like sharing a delicious waffle with your partner! The Waffle House in Ramsgate is legendary for its crispy, golden waffles topped with everything from decadent chocolate sauce to fresh fruit and ice cream.

4. A Romantic Dinner for Two If you’re looking to wine and dine your special someone, Durban has some of the most romantic restaurants that offer some exquisite cuisine. If you’re looking to try something new this Valentine, try these: The Grill Room at The Oyster Box The Grill Room at The Oyster Box Hotel is perfect for a sophisticated and luxurious dining experience. You and your love can bond over candlelit tables, live piano music, and world-class seafood and steaks. Plus, you can enjoy a pre-dinner drink at the Lighthouse Bar. The ocean views are absolutely stunning. Madam & Sir Madam & Sir is a hidden gem on Florida Road. Their fusion of local and international flavors makes every meal memorable. Top tip - you should definitely try their signature cocktails. Roma Revolving Restaurant If you want a candlelit dinner with a 360-degree view of the Durban skyline, Roma Revolving Restaurant is perfect for couples who want a unique and elegant evening. Their menu offers delicious Italian cuisine and some of the best wine you’ll ever have. 9th Avenue Waterside 9th Avenue Waterside is an unbelievably incredible option. Their modern décor, ambient lighting, and gourmet dishes make it ideal for a dreamy date night. Although, their seafood platters and wide variety of steaks are must-tries!



5. Stay in and Make It Special Personally, I’ll be at home this weekend. Some of the best dates happen at home. Light some candles, put on a playlist of love songs, and cook a meal together. Something simple like homemade pasta, steak with a glass of wine, or a heart-shaped pizza will make it as romantic as dining out. For movie lovers, line up a rom-com marathon (think The Notebook, Crazy Rich Asians, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days) or binge-watch a feel-good series. Don’t forget the cozy blankets and popcorn!

No matter what you choose to do, the key to the perfect Valentine’s weekend is celebrating your love in a way that feels right for you. All that matters this season is your love and reigniting that spark between you and your love.

