KZN’s most romantic spots to spend Valentine's Day

It’s Valentine’s week, and Carmen Reddy is on the hunt for the most romantic spots in KZN to celebrate the day of love. Here are some of the top spots KZN has suggested for her.

Valentine’s Day is all about love, adventure, and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat in nature, a cosy mountain escape, or a thrilling safari under the African sky, KwaZulu-Natal has it all! Carmen asked the listeners of KZN to share their favourite romantic spots, and here are the top picks that are perfect for you and your special someone.

1. Leopard Walk Lodge, Hluhluwe

leopardwalklodge.co.za

This is for the couple who loves luxury and nature. Leopard Walk Lodge is the ultimate blend of romance and adventure, tucked away in the heart of Hluhluwe. Picture waking up in a glass-walled honeymoon suite, surrounded by lush forest and the distant sounds of wildlife. Unwind with a glass of bubbly in the private outdoor Jacuzzi, ideal for a tranquil moment under the stars. And, for a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day, experience a sunset game drive through Hluhluwe’s renowned Big Five territory.

2. Berghouse and Cottages, Drakensberg

berghouse.co.za

This is for the couple who loves mountain vibes. What’s more romantic than cuddling up by the fireplace in a rustic cottage, with the breathtaking Drakensberg mountains as your backdrop? Berghouse and Cottages offers exactly that. The crisp mountain air, spectacular sunsets, and complete seclusion make it the perfect getaway for couples who want to escape the noise and enjoy each other’s company. Hike together, go horseback riding, or simply relax on the balcony with a cup of coffee as the mist rolls in.

3. Paradise Valley Nature Reserve, Pinetown

paradise-valley.co.za

This is for the couple who loves hidden gems. If you and your partner love exploring off-the-beaten-path locations, Paradise Valley is a must-visit. This lush nature reserve, nestled in Pinetown, is home to beautiful hiking trails, picnic spots, and the stunning Umbilo Waterfall. It’s the perfect place for a Valentine’s Day picnic. So pack your favourite snacks, find a secluded spot, and enjoy the serene sounds of nature together. Simple, romantic, and absolutely magical.

4. Lake Eland Game Reserve, Port Shepstone

Lake Eland Game Reserve / Facebook

This is for the adventurous couple. If your idea of romance includes a little adrenaline, Lake Eland Game Reserve is calling your name. From ziplining over the dramatic Oribi Gorge to crossing the famous suspension bridge hand-in-hand, this spot is a thrill-seekers’ paradise. After an action-packed day, you can wind down with a sunset game drive or a private lakeside picnic, where you might even spot some giraffes strolling by. Love and adventure? That’s a perfect match!

5. Tugela Falls, Northern Drakensberg

drakensburgexperience.co.za

This is for the couples who love chasing waterfalls. Nothing says romance like standing at the base of Africa’s tallest waterfall, feeling the mist on your skin and the awe of nature around you. Tugela Falls is a spectacular setting for a Valentine’s Day hike, rewarding you with jaw-dropping views, breathtaking waterfalls, and a sense of accomplishment together. If you’re looking for the perfect date, pack some snacks, bring a camera, and create an unforgettable memory at one of the most breathtaking spots in KZN.

6. Tala Collection Game Reserve, Camperdown

tala.co.za

This is for couples who love a classic safari experience. If you’re looking for a romantic safari escape without travelling too far, Tala Collection Game Reserve is the place to be. This private reserve offers intimate game drives where you can spot rhinos, giraffes, and zebras while sipping on a sundowner. Want to make it extra special? Book a luxury tent or a lodge suite and enjoy a candlelit dinner overlooking the African bush. It’s the perfect blend of romance and the wild!

This Valentine’s Day, the Breakfast Squad are at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga for a special Valentine's Breakfast. If you’re looking to spend the day with us and your partner, WhatsApp us your love story on 061 792 9495 – you might be one of the lucky few.

No matter what kind of couple you are – adventurous, laid-back, or luxury-loving, KZN has a dreamy Valentine’s getaway just for you. Whether it’s sipping wine in the mountains, watching wildlife on a safari, or exploring waterfalls hand-in-hand, these destinations promise a romantic escape filled with unforgettable moments.

