Wrapped: Carmen Reddy's East Coast Valentine

This Valentine's season has Carmen Reddy feeling a bit emotional about the beautiful province of KZN. So, she's spreading the love.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and we’re all looking for ways to make the day special for those who we love. Some of us are still trying to find someone very special to spend the day with. This year, Carmen Reddy has decided to make KZN her Valentine. Yes, a whole province. So, if you’re single, you’re technically Carmen’s Valentine.

10 February: 4 days until Valentine’s Day

To make this week super special, Carmen set out on a quest to find some of the most romantic places in KZN where she could spend the day loving and appreciating the province. Seeing as she’s a woman of elegance and sophistication, not just any place would do. Carmen was looking for something new, incredible and undeniably special – whether it’s a breathtaking waterfall, a hidden treasure somewhere deep in nature, or a restaurant (because she really loves good food) with a spectacular view. She asked our loyal listeners to send through their suggestions for a spot they feel is the most romantic in KZN, where Carmen can feel the love. KZN didn’t disappoint. The team received countless suggestions – from Leopard Walk Lodge and Lake Eland Game Reserve to Berghouse and Cottages and Paradise Valley. Carmen was truly spoilt for choice. However, Darren and Sky aren’t really as excited about Valentine’s Day. I mean, it only happens every year so their plans were a bit more chilled.

Darren plans to spend the whole day with his Anna and the kids, while Sky is happy to be surrounded by Clarise and his boys – playing FIFA.

11 February: 3 days until Valentine’s Day

There are three days until the big day and Carmen hasn't given up on her quest. After the many suggestions and recommendations of where to go and what to do for this special day, she finally knew where she would feel the love in KZN – The Beverly Hills Hotel. As we said, Carmen is a woman of elegance and sophistication. She decided to make this day even better by involving Darren and Sky in her plans. Yep, there’s no way these two can stay at home while Carmen is at the Beverly. She used her connections and called Andrew, the manager at the Beverly Hills Hotel, to set up a special Valentine’s Day Breakfast for her, the boys (Darren and Sky), and their partners. She wasn't taking no for an answer. But, you can’t celebrate KZN without having more of KZN there – that would just be weird. So, Carmen took it a step further and invited a select group of KZN couples to join the Breakfast Team for this grand celebration of love and companionship. If you and your partner would like to be part of the fun at the Beverly Hills this Friday, simply WhatsApp your special love story to 061 792 9495. Your story of love might just get you a date at one of Durban’s finest hotels, with Durban’s finest Breakfast Team!

Of course, there’s always a twist! Bridgit, a 40-year-old woman who's divorced and looking for love this Valentine’s (and maybe the rest of her life), reached out to Carmen for help. What better way to help her find a new connection than by setting up a blind date with one lucky KZN man at the stunning Beverly Hills Hotel? That’s exactly what we’re doing. Bridgit will be joining the team at the hotel to meet someone special and celebrate the day. Could you be the one? If you’re a man ready to meet your new Belle, email [email protected] and shoot your shot. But don't forget – Bridgit has some specific criteria. Find out more about the man of her dreams here.

12 February: 2 days until Valentine's Day

As we get closer to the day of love, Carmen decides to shake things up a bit and shares the story of her friend who waits for his boyfriend to sleep before she snoops through his phone. Hmm... that sounds familiar, doesn't it? Well, it is – which begs the question, "Does your partner have access to your phone?".

The listeners of KZN flooded the Facebook comments with their thoughts on the topic. While many couples are open and transparent with each other, allowing their partners full access to their phones for various reasons, others feel that's a bit too far. Privacy is everything and regardless of whether they're hiding anything or not, your phone is your phone.

Sometimes it's not because you're hiding anything; it's because our phones have essentially become an extension of who we are and hold everything about us – from our most intimate pictures and favourite videos to those weirdly questionable Takealot purchases we'd rather our partners didn't know about. Yet still, not giving your partner access to your phone can be seen as suspicious and it might make them think you’re hiding something. In reality, that's probably not the case. They’re just paranoid. Take a listen to some of the weird comments and calls we received from listeners who had an interesting take on the topic.



13 February: 1 more day until Valentine’s Day

As we inch closer to V-Day, the energies are high and the air in the studio is much weirder. Carmen finds herself in a predicament that she can’t help but share with KZN.

Have you ever been scrolling through Instagram and come across a post of a pretty girl? Everything is perfect – the lighting, the outfit, the makeup. You can’t help but double-tap. Although in all your excitement, you take a closer look and see that your partner has also liked her post. That’s exactly what Carmen went through, and it drove her insane. “What business does my man have liking this girl's picture?”

So she asked the burning question – “Is it okay for your man to like other girls’ Instagram posts?” Darren and Sky didn’t see anything wrong with that, but apparently, the women of KZN saw everything wrong with it! Listeners flooded the Facebook comments agreeing that their partners have no business liking other girls’ pictures on social media. It’s wrong and disrespectful. But, is it though? Take a listen to some of the crazy comments KZN sent through.

Aside from the drama, the Breakfast team also finalised their list of couples who’ll be joining them at The Beverly Hills Hotel for the special Valentine’s Day Breakfast. These lucky couples get to enjoy an elegant morning breakfast filled with love, laughs and a whole lot of fun, alongside the best Breakfast team in KZN. The date is set. The outfits are ready. The food has been prepared, and the vibes await!

14 February: Valentine's Day Breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel

The long-awaited day has finally arrived, and it's nothing short of spectacular. The Breakfast team arrive at the Beverly Hills Hotel ready to celebrate love and companionship with five lucky KZN couples. The couples arrive bright and early, and are treated to a special day of great food, gifts and epic vibes with Darren, Sky and Carmen.

Bridgit finally meets her gorgeous date Travis, and they instantly hit it off. They're consumed in conversation from the very start to the very end, which tells us it was a great match. Bridgit couldn't stop smiling, and we can only hope she's found the man she was looking for. However, only time will tell where the connection leads. East Coast Radio's 2020 "Wedding in a Week Couple" also joined the Valentine's Breakfast, sharing their journey since being married by East Coast Breakfast. Their young son is proof that their love is stronger and more alive than ever. Their presence was a reminder of the power of love and how it makes the experience of life so much better. A few couples took part in the iconic game of "We listen, and we don't judge", and some of the answers may have opened up a can of worms for one of the couples. Hmmm... it's not our fault people keep secrets from each other. The highlight of the morning was the amazing live music. Saxophonist Jude Miller and pianist Zak Benjiman filled the air with romantic classics that further amplified the Valentine's spirit, making for a truly special breakfast. At the end of the morning, each couple received a goodie basket courtesy of East Coast Radio to help them further celebrate the day in style and deliciousness. If there's one thing East Coast Radio know how to do, it's making each individual feel loved and special. That's what we're all about. Until next time, lovebirds – Happy Valentine's Day and may the power of love fill your lives every day.



