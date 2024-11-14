Statue made in honour of 164 years of Indians in SA

On Thursday morning, East Coast Breakfast commemorated a momentous 164 years since the first arrival of Indian people in South Africa with a special interview featuring Claudette Sigamoney, President of the Global Indian Organisation.

Claudette joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen to discuss a monumental new tribute: the unveiling of a statue dedicated to honouring the resilience, legacy, and profound contributions of the Indian community to SA society.

This statue, as Claudette explained, symbolises the enduring spirit of South Africa’s Indian community, a community that has helped shape the cultural, economic, and social fabric of the nation.

"It’s to celebrate our achievements in the community in South Africa," she said.

The statue will be unveiled this Saturday morning at 10am, with the Mayor and numerous dignitaries in attendance to mark this historic occasion.

Adding to the celebrations, there will be a special gala dinner on Monday in honour of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, to coincide with International Men’s Day.

This event promises to be a meaningful reflection on leadership and legacy, paying tribute to Prince Buthelezi’s contributions to the country.