Robert Pirès sits down with ECR’s Sky Tshabalala

Pirès responded enthusiastically, appreciating the hospitality and expressing his eagerness to explore more of the country.

Sky kicked off the chat by warmly welcoming Pirès to South Africa, reminiscing about his previous visit to Cape Town and inviting him to explore Durban next.

Legendary Arsenal footballer Robert Pirès sat down with Sky Tshabalala to discuss all things football, from his days as an Invincible to his thoughts on the upcoming Chelsea vs Arsenal match.

The conversation quickly transitioned to a rapid-fire round where Pirès shared insights into his illustrious career. Reflecting on his favourite goal, Pirès highlighted his strike against Aston Villa at Villa Park as one of his most memorable moments.

When asked about the best players he has played with, he fondly mentioned Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, praising their exceptional skills and impact on his career. He also took a moment to acknowledge Zinedine Zidane as one of the best in the national team.

Sky shifted the discussion to Pirès' experiences in South Africa, inquiring about his culinary adventures. While Pirès admitted he hadn't yet sampled traditional South African cuisine, he expressed a keen interest in trying spicy local dishes on his next visit.

Finally, the dialogue steered towards the highly anticipated Chelsea vs Arsenal game. Pirès, acknowledging the challenge of playing at Stamford Bridge, voiced his confidence in Arsenal's ability to secure a win following their recent setbacks against Newcastle United and Inter Milan. His optimism provided a ray of hope for Arsenal fans eagerly awaiting the derby.

As the interview concluded, Pirès extended his gratitude for the warm reception he's received since arriving in South Africa, adding that he is looking forward to returning and experiencing more of the country's rich culture and football fervour.

Sky wrapped up by inviting Pirès to taste the spice in our sunny home - Durban.