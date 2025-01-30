A buttery celebration of World Croissant Day

Ah, the croissant. The buttery, flaky, golden delight that turns any breakfast into a five-star experience. Whether you enjoy it plain, stuffed with chocolate or with bacon and cheese, January 30 is the perfect excuse to indulge because it’s World Croissant Day!

Now, we all think croissants are as French as the beret, but they actually originated in Austria in the 17th century.

Austrian bakers created the kipferl, a crescent-shaped pastry that was the great-great-grandparent of the croissant.

It made its way to France when an Austrian baker, August Zang, opened a Viennese bakery in Paris in the 1830s. Then of course, because the French are food magicians, they took the kipferl, added more butter, laminated it to perfection, and voilà – the croissant as we know it was born.