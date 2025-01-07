How much will the cheapest German cars set you back in 2025?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Car prices have skyrocketed over the past decade, with German luxury vehicles leading the pack. But how much will the most affordable of these high-end machines set you back in 2025?
Car prices have skyrocketed over the past decade, with German luxury vehicles leading the pack. But how much will the most affordable of these high-end machines set you back in 2025?
Everybody dreams of owning a luxury German automobile because German cars are the epitome of engineering, luxury and speed.
Some of the most prominent car brands we associate with success and wealth are German. Think Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen. Unfortunately, owning one of these cars is now a luxury reserved for the top earners in the country.
Over the past decade, the retail value of cars has risen exponentially with 70% of all cars costing north of R500,000. According to the latest TransUnion Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI), vehicle sales dropped 6% in 2024, as new car prices showed a 4.4% year-on-year increase during this period. This is a rate of 1.5% higher than inflation.
Hatchbacks, which are considered entry-level models, saw the highest price hike at 7.6%. Cars like the Audi A1, Mercedes A-Class and BMW 1 Series are the perfect example of this.
Currently, the base model Audi A1 is the cheapest German hatchback in the country, priced at R523,200. The BMW 1 Series comes second at R713,395, while the Mercedes-Benz A-Class tops the list at R826,024.
With that in mind, how much would these cars set you back, and how much do you need to earn to comfortably own one?
ALSO READ: Your Mercedes just got a brain upgrade
According to BusinessTech, financial experts recommend keeping your monthly car payment at no more than 25% of your monthly income.
With that in mind, let’s break down the approximate costs of these luxury cars and the income you’d need to afford them comfortably.
Here are the constants we’ll use for the calculations:
- Lending rate: 12.5%
- Repayment period: 60 months
Audi A1
Base price: R523,200
Monthly installment: R11,867
Est. monthly salary: R47,500
BMW 1 Series
Base price: R713,395
Monthly installment: R16,146
Est. monthly salary: R64,600
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Base price: R826,024
Monthly installment: R18,680
Est. monthly salary: R75,000
These numbers are staggering. The least expensive option, the Audi A1, requires a monthly income of about R47,500 – placing you among the top 10% of earners in South Africa.
Given the country’s high unemployment rate, soaring cost of living, and relentless inflation, it’s no surprise that Chinese car brands have surged in popularity on South African roads.
Brands like Haval, Jetour, Omoda and Jaecoo offer feature-packed, high-quality vehicles at much more affordable prices. For the cost of a base-model German car, you can drive away in a flagship Chinese model.
These brands are reshaping perceptions, proving that owning a reliable, stylish car doesn’t have to break the bank. While German cars remain synonymous with engineering excellence and luxury, they also depreciate just like any other vehicle.
By sticking to their exorbitant pricing, German manufacturers may be driving consumers straight into the arms of these more accessible Chinese competitors.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Main Image: iStock
Show's Stories
-
Nail tech shows off her back-to-school-inspired nails
If acrylic nails were allowed in school, these would earn you the spot o...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Tips to get the kids back into their school routines
Routines are the best way to encourage good habits among the entire fami...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago