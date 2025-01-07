How much will the cheapest German cars set you back in 2025?

Everybody dreams of owning a luxury German automobile because German cars are the epitome of engineering, luxury and speed.

Some of the most prominent car brands we associate with success and wealth are German. Think Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen. Unfortunately, owning one of these cars is now a luxury reserved for the top earners in the country.

Over the past decade, the retail value of cars has risen exponentially with 70% of all cars costing north of R500,000. According to the latest TransUnion Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI), vehicle sales dropped 6% in 2024, as new car prices showed a 4.4% year-on-year increase during this period. This is a rate of 1.5% higher than inflation.

Hatchbacks, which are considered entry-level models, saw the highest price hike at 7.6%. Cars like the Audi A1, Mercedes A-Class and BMW 1 Series are the perfect example of this.

Currently, the base model Audi A1 is the cheapest German hatchback in the country, priced at R523,200. The BMW 1 Series comes second at R713,395, while the Mercedes-Benz A-Class tops the list at R826,024.

With that in mind, how much would these cars set you back, and how much do you need to earn to comfortably own one?