Could washing your hair at the salon lead to a stroke?

"The disruption of blood flow can lead to symptoms like dizziness, blurred vision, numbness, slurred speech, or even a full-blown stroke."

He says when your neck is bent too far back in the sink for a prolonged period, it can lead to your vertebral arteries being vulnerable to injury. According to the doctor, these arteries run through the back of your neck and are crucial for supplying blood to the brain.

"The condition occurs when the neck is hyperextended or awkwardly positioned while lying back in a salon sink, compressing or damaging arteries in the neck, particularly the vertebral artery. This can lead to a reduction in blood flow to the brain, potentially triggering a stroke," he said in a post shared on Instagram.

According to Dr Arun Naik, chief neurologist at a hospital in India, the condition happens while washing your hair in a shampoo bowl, also known as a backwash unit, at a salon.

However, getting your hair done at the salon could lead to a rare but severe health condition called beauty parlour stroke syndrome.

An increase in holiday celebrations means more visits to the hair salon for many women and men who want to look their best this festive season.

How to avoid beauty parlour stroke syndrome

Dr Naik shared five things you can do during your hair salon visit to minimise your risk of suffering beauty parlour stroke syndrome.

1. Proper Neck Support: Ensure your neck is adequately supported while your hair is being washed. Ask for a towel or cushion to place under your neck to avoid hyperextension.

2. Adjust the Sink Position: If possible, adjust the salon chair or ask the stylist to lower the sink height so your neck isn’t stretched backward too far.

3. Take Breaks: If you’re sitting in an uncomfortable position for a long time, take breaks or change positions to relieve any tension on your neck.

4. Be Aware of Symptoms: If you start feeling dizzy, lightheaded, or experience any unusual symptoms during or after your hair wash, notify the stylist and seek medical attention immediately.

5. Medical History: If you have a history of neck or vascular issues, let the salon staff know and consider opting for alternative hair washing techniques, such as using a handheld sprayer while sitting upright.

Some social media users suggested that hair salons should also be educated about beauty parlour stroke syndrome.

"If it's dangerous, beauticians need to be trained about it," one woman commented, adding that equipment that doesn't damage the neck during a hair wash must also be installed.

Another person said: " They need to redesign those sinks!! I always ask for a towel under my neck!"

A hairstylist revealed that she learned about beauty parlour stroke syndrome at hair school in the 90s, while another said it was one of the first things her boss taught her when she worked at a salon.

However, based on the comments of women who have first-hand experience of how awful it can be, it is clear that some salons are unaware of the risks.

"Passed out once while getting hair washed at the salon. Dr said it was from her pushing down too hard on my neck while massaging scalp, which resulted in my carotid artery being compressed," one of the doctor's followers commented.

Another wrote: "I had that!!! They hyperextended my neck for so long rinsing my hair in very cold water. I left there so fuzzy- brained it was awful and lasted for 2-3 days."

A third said: "Sadly, my grandmother had these all the time. We had to have a home health nurse start washing her hair at home without leaning her head back because she had so many strokes at the beauty parlour. They never changed anything even though we told them about the problem."

Don't be afraid to let your hairstylist know if you feel any discomfort during your next salon visit.