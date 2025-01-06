Beast Games: MrBeast's reality game show

'Beast Games' is a new reality game show on Amazon Prime that's everything from thrilling to emotional. The physical game play isn’t that intense or exciting – instead, it's the moral dilemmas that contestants are faced with that make it unpredictable.

MrBeast has taken his viral YouTube challenges to a whole new level with a reality TV game show inspired by 'Squid Games'. Unlike the fictional show though, nobody actually dies. Although, contestants will do anything for that massive cash prize.

The show starts with 1,000 contestants who hope to win a $5 million (about R93.75 million) cash prize! But that's not all – beyond the cash, contestants also have the chance to compete for a Lamborghini and a private island, valued at $1.8 million (R34.2 million).

With a budget of more than $100 million (R1.9 billion), this is the most expensive game show in history. In fact, its budget has exceeded shows like 'Game of Thrones', 'Squid Games', and 'The Last of Us'.

Among its record-breaking budget and cash prize, 'Beast Games' also set 50 new records, all officially recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records. It’s unbelievable just how much work went into making this production a reality.

