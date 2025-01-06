Beast Games: MrBeast's reality game show
MrBeast has further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest YouTubers in the world yet again, with his latest Amazon Prime reality show ‘Beast Games’.
'Beast Games' is a new reality game show on Amazon Prime that's everything from thrilling to emotional. The physical game play isn’t that intense or exciting – instead, it's the moral dilemmas that contestants are faced with that make it unpredictable.
MrBeast has taken his viral YouTube challenges to a whole new level with a reality TV game show inspired by 'Squid Games'. Unlike the fictional show though, nobody actually dies. Although, contestants will do anything for that massive cash prize.
The show starts with 1,000 contestants who hope to win a $5 million (about R93.75 million) cash prize! But that's not all – beyond the cash, contestants also have the chance to compete for a Lamborghini and a private island, valued at $1.8 million (R34.2 million).
With a budget of more than $100 million (R1.9 billion), this is the most expensive game show in history. In fact, its budget has exceeded shows like 'Game of Thrones', 'Squid Games', and 'The Last of Us'.
Among
its record-breaking budget and cash prize, 'Beast Games' also set 50 new records, all officially recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records. It’s unbelievable just how
much work went into making this production a reality.
Sadly, not everyone is as excited about the show. It's received mixed reviews with audiences rating it an average of 60%, while Rotten Tomatoes gave it 14%. Ouch.
Many critics also shared their disdain, with Stuart Heritage of the Guardian writing, "True, there is something weirdly compelling about Beast Games, but it is compelling in the same way that picking a scab is. It exists solely to show us the worst of the human condition, as obnoxiously as possible."
Despite these reviews though, the show is something different to what we’re used to and that’s what sets it apart. Unlike 'Fear Factor' or 'Survivor', this show is more erratic and unconventional. The people are real and the money is what drives them to make some difficult decisions.
MrBeast created these games to prove that YouTubers can succeed at being creative on other platforms.
With that intention in mind, 'Beast Games' has truly done well. However, there is still major room for improvement and growth for the show.
The first four episodes are available on Amazon Prime, with the remaining six episodes releasing every week.
If you loved the new season of 'Squid Games' and crave more, 'Beast Games' will give you that with a little less fiction.
