AVICII: A life worth remembering

Netflix's “Avicii - I’m Tim” is a heartfelt tribute to the DJ who defined a generation with his music and story.

Levels. Hey Brother. Wake Me Up. SOS. Addicted To You. These are all the hits that Tim Bergling graced us with and made our 2010’s absolutely EPIC! From being an outsider in school, to becoming one of the world’s greatest DJ who changed our lives forever. This is the monumental story of AVICII. Netflix’s latest documentary film, “Avicii - I’m Tim” is everything from nostalgic to absolutely magical. The late Swedish DJ, who changed the trajectory of music for everyone, was finally given a chance to share his story - from his earliest hustle to his tragic end. This documentary takes us through how Tim worked tirelessly to create a timeless repertoire that made a mark in all our hearts. From the very start to the very end, you will be enchanted by the story of how a young man from Sweden, one day, took a chance on FL Studios, and managed to unite the world through music and culture. He transformed Electronic Dance Music (EDM) into a globally renowned genre that inspired us and hyped us, proving that music is a powerful tool that transcends cultures and communities. However, every great man has a unique God-written plan that is designed to challenge, test and inspire change within them. Avicii is no different. Apart from the global success he achieved, there’s a lot that was hidden behind the scenes.

From dealing with alcohol addiction, being diagnosed with acute pancreatitis, to having his gallbladder and appendix removed; this documentary helps us better appreciate his genius. Through all the hardships and struggles he faced; he never gave up on his dream of creating music that will live far beyond his lifetime. During his career, he encouraged artists like Dan Tyminski, Audra Mae and Aloe Blacc to take a chance on a genre they’d never worked on before. These collaborations later became the iconic soundtracks to our lives. Artists like David Guetta and Chris Martin also share their experiences with Avicii, and how they knew he would one day become the greatest to ever exist. Executives from Universal Music and Geffen Records spoke of how Avicii went from being a risky investment, to one of the greatest assets of their entire music portfolio. They shared the story of how he changed the trajectory of house music everywhere. Despite that, Tim was still a human who had his limits. The endless tours, music sessions and the constant need to become better took a toll on him, which ultimately led to his tragic demise.

As much as he loved making music and connecting with artists, it became less of a passion and more of a challenge. It became less about making meaningful music and more about making chart-topping hits, with money and analytics being the main focus. This affected his mental and emotional health. He eventually lost the ability to separate the humble Tim Bergling, from the superstar Avicii; leading him to hate everything about the life he’d created. This documentary makes us appreciate Tim and the iconic repertoire of AVICII, reminding us of the impact his music had on all of our lives. So, if you’re looking for a way to forget the present and remember the better days; ‘Avicii - I’m Tim’ is the perfect film to ease your mind and remind you of why the Earth experience - despite its many hardships - is so unique, phenomenal and worth everything.

