How to identify a scam message on WhatsApp

Millions of people have fallen victim to scammers.

Scammers use different methods to target victims, one of the most popular being social media.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, one in four people who reported losing money to fraud since 2021 said it started on social media.

Some scammers are using artificial intelligence to create voice messages that sound like they are from people you know in order to scam you.

Identifying scamming messages

- Scammers will ask for personal information such as your passwords and PINs.

- Most scammers will ask you for money.

- The scammer might send messages that come with links that lead to malicious websites.

- The scammer might ask to move the conversation from one social media platform to another.

- The scammer might call to tell you about an emergency situation regarding a loved one, requesting that you send help in various forms.

- A scammer might offer you money or a gift, but ask that you provide certain personal information or pay before accessing the money/gift.

- The scammer might offer you a product or service that sounds too good to be true.

READ: Beware of SARS scammers trying to steal from you

WhatsApp has shared three steps for dealing with scam messages:

1. Don’t respond, tap, or forward the message.

2. Block and report the sender.

3. Update your privacy settings to choose who can contact you.

READ: Former SABC radio presenter arrested for Bitcoin scam