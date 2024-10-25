Glow up: WhatsApp adds filters (and more) to video calls
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
WhatsApp is rolling out a cool new update that will breathe life into previously boring video calls.
WhatsApp is rolling out a cool new update that will breathe life into previously boring video calls.
WhatsApp is dialling up the fun with a new update, adding 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to your video calls, reports The Citizen.
From vintage vibes to dreamy effects, you can now personalise your video chats to match your style.
Filters such as Fisheye, Duo Tone, and Prism Light add a new look.
While the backgrounds (Café, Beach, and Living Room) will help you stay polished or keep your messy room hidden.
The Touch Up feature adds a bit of glow while Low Light mode keeps you looking sharp when the lighting isn't.
Whether you're in a group call or catching up one-on-one, just tap the effects icon to explore and choose the perfect vibe for the moment.
These effects are rolling out to everyone very soon and we can’t wait to add a professional spin to our every day calls.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit:
Show's Stories
-
How to book a driver’s licence test in KZN
Ready to book your driver’s licence test? Here’s what you need to know!Stacey & J Sbu 11 minutes ago
-
Young boy dances confidently at school concert
If we had to put a number on it, we would say that dancing is 90% confid...Danny Guselli 48 minutes ago