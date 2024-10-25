Glow up: WhatsApp adds filters (and more) to video calls

From vintage vibes to dreamy effects, you can now personalise your video chats to match your style.

WhatsApp is dialling up the fun with a new update, adding 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to your video calls, reports The Citizen .

Filters such as Fisheye, Duo Tone, and Prism Light add a new look.

While the backgrounds (Café, Beach, and Living Room) will help you stay polished or keep your messy room hidden.

The Touch Up feature adds a bit of glow while Low Light mode keeps you looking sharp when the lighting isn't.

Whether you're in a group call or catching up one-on-one, just tap the effects icon to explore and choose the perfect vibe for the moment.

These effects are rolling out to everyone very soon and we can’t wait to add a professional spin to our every day calls.