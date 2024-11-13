Are you addicted to nasal spray? Learn the symptoms

Many people rely on nasal sprays to relieve stuffy noses, but using them too often can lead to nasal spray dependency.

Nasal sprays, especially decongestant nasal sprays (DNSs), work by shrinking blood vessels in the nasal passages, which aids in reducing swelling and improving airflow, reports IOL. While these sprays are effective for short-term relief, prolonged use can cause more harm than good.

Decongestant sprays often contain ingredients that act quickly to ease congestion. However, using these sprays for longer than a few days can lead to a condition called, 'rebound congestion', where nasal passages become even more inflamed when the spray wears off.

This can create a frustrating cycle of worsening congestion, prompting even more frequent use.

Over time, users may find themselves needing more of the spray to feel the same relief, a sign of dependency rather than true addiction. The body starts to rely on the spray to keep nasal passages clear, creating a physical dependence.

Common signs of nasal spray dependency include using the spray for more than a week, feeling the urge to apply it multiple times a day, and experiencing heightened congestion when skipping a dose.

Breaking free from nasal spray dependency may require gradually reducing usage, known as “weaning off”. Alternatives like saline sprays or steam inhalation can also help relieve symptoms naturally.