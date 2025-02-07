Apple debuts its new app, Apple Invites

Apple has revolutionised the way we plan and manage events with their newest app.

Apple has revolutionised the way we plan and manage events with their newest app.

Apple has launched a new app that aims to simplify and revolutionise the way we plan and manage our events. Apple Invites is designed to help iPhone users make unique digital invites with a range of features. Whether you're planning a birthday, wedding, or corporate event, the app lets you design and share invitations effortlessly while keeping track of RSVPs in one place.

How does it work?

With Apple Invites, creating an event is as simple as picking the perfect vibe. Choose a photo from your library or select from a curated collection of backgrounds designed for any occasion.

Apple Invites / Apple

The app also seamlessly integrates with Apple Maps, so your guests get precise directions. It even pulls in real-time weather updates to help everyone plan ahead. Guests can RSVP, and contribute to a shared album filled with photos and videos from the event, and if they’re Apple Music subscribers, they can help build the ultimate event playlist. So, there’ll be a song and a vibe for everyone.

Apple Invites / Apple

This is more than just an invite, it’s an interactive experience. Apple Invites, powered by Apple Intelligence, takes event planning to the next level. It's smart, seamless, and effortlessly elegant.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images