Here's what your profile picture says about you

Your profile pic is snitching on you! From "mysterious gaze" to ‘"thirst trap gone wrong", find out what your DP really says about you.

Your profile pic is snitching on you! From "mysterious gaze" to ‘"thirst trap gone wrong", find out what your DP really says about you.

Ever wondered what your profile picture says about you? According to psychologist and life coach Francesca, who’s gained viral fame for her social media insights, your choice of photo isn’t just about looking good. It can also reveal hidden traits about your personality, confidence, and even your dating life. Before you update your pic, here’s what you might unknowingly be telling the world.

1. The “squad goals” pic If your profile photo looks like a festival lineup, congrats – you’re an extrovert (or just bad at making solo decisions). Psychologists say people who feature friends in their profile pics love socialising and thrive in groups. However, be warned: If it’s impossible to tell which one is you, potential dates might assume you’re the blurry one in the back. Ouch.

2. The “too hot to handle” shot If your photo screams thirst trap, it might not be working the way you think. According to research, flaunting too much skin could signal an inferiority complex. Instead of looking confident, you may come across as overcompensating. So, maybe rethink that mirror selfie before hitting upload.

3. The ever-changing identity If you change profile pics as often as you change your Netflix password, it could mean you’re struggling with self-identity – or maybe you’re just extremely indecisive. Experts suggest sticking with one strong, recognisable photo across all platforms to appear more secure (and to stop confusing your contacts).

4. The “we get it, you’re in a relationship” pic That couple selfie might be cute, but if your profile pic is just you and your partner everywhere, it could suggest you define yourself too much by your relationship. Keep the love alive, but maybe pick a solo shot now and then before people assume you have no individual personality.

5. The pet whisperer Do you have a dog, cat, or even a goldfish in your pic? Science says this makes you appear more empathetic and trustworthy, especially for men on dating apps. Apparently, posing with a puppy makes you appear less intimidating. So, if you’re struggling to get more right swipes, maybe borrow a friend’s dog for a quick photoshoot.

6. The mysterious gaze downward You probably think looking down in your photo gives off a cool, introspective vibe. But psychologists say it actually reads as big ego energy. People who do this want to appear dominant and superior. Unless you’re auditioning for a brooding indie film, maybe just… look at the camera.

Your profile picture isn’t just a pretty face, it’s a psychological billboard. Whether you’re going for fun, flirty, or “I totally have my life together”, make sure your pic is sending the right message. Oh, and please – no more blurry group shots.

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images