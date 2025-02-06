Anchors aweigh! Netflix’s 'One Piece' wraps season 2

Ahoy, Straw Hat fans! The sails are set, and the Going Merry is ready to chart a new course.

Ahoy, Straw Hat fans! The sails are set, and the Going Merry is ready to chart a new course.

Netflix has officially wrapped filming on the second season of its hit live-action 'One Piece' adaptation.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s legendary manga, the high-seas adventure is one step closer to bringing more swashbuckling action, daring escapes, and, of course, that all-important treasure hunt to our screens. To mark the occasion, Netflix shared a brand-new set photo featuring our favourite crew of misfits. The backdrop? None other than Loguetown, a key location in 'One Piece' lore and the last stop before the infamous Grand Line.

With Oda still steering the ship behind the scenes, fans can rest assured that this adaptation remains true to his original vision – with a boatload of fresh, live-action twists. If the first season was the launch, Oda believes season two will take things to even greater heights, showcasing bigger battles, deeper storytelling, and even more heart. Also, the numbers don’t lie. Season one was a massive success, racking up over 18 million views in its first weeks after dropping anchor on Netflix in August 2023. If they’re looking to top that, we should expect even more intense action and adventure. Interesting fact: Most of the new season was filmed in South Africa, providing spectacular scenery and giving our incredible local talent (behind the scenes) a chance to work on a massive international production.

With filming now complete, it’s only a matter of time before Netflix gives us a release date (and hopefully a first-look teaser).

Until then, sharpen your swords, stretch those limbs, and perfect your best pirate laugh. The Straw Hat Pirates are setting sail once again soon, and this voyage promises to be the most thrilling yet!

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images