Netflix announces Squid Game 3 release date
By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Netflix finally announced the release of Squid Game season 3 and it’s closer than you think.
The games aren’t over just yet. Netflix has officially announced the release date for Squid Game Season 3, marking the final chapter of the global phenomenon that changed television forever. Brace yourselves, because the last round begins on 27 June 2025!
After the jaw-dropping cliffhanger of Season 2, this highly anticipated conclusion promises even higher stakes, deeper betrayals, and an ending that will leave us breathless.
Prepare for the final game. Here's your first look at Squid Game Season 3 photos, premiering June 27. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/3j8yUaOccK— Squid Game (@squidgame) January 30, 2025
Season 2 left us on the edge of our seats as Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456, returned to the deadly tournament—this time, not to play, but to end the twisted game once and for all. Wi Ha-jun (Jun-ho) and Lee Byung-hun (The Front Man) reprised their roles alongside an all-new cast, making the stakes even higher.
One of the biggest surprises? Netflix filmed Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back, ensuring a much shorter wait between releases. Even though fans had to endure a grueling three-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, the final installment arrives just six months later, keeping the momentum at full throttle.
Since its debut in 2021, Squid Game has shattered records, redefined survival dramas, and captivated audiences worldwide.
Season 1 became Netflix’s most-watched series ever, racking up 1.65 billion hours viewed and earning six Emmy wins.
Season 2 followed suit, securing its place as the second-most-watched non-English series on the platform with 1.2 billion hours viewed.
With the final season now on the horizon, one question remains: Who will survive the last game? Will Seong Gi-Hun finally bring the games to an end, or will he become another pawn in their twisted design?
Whatever happens, one thing is certain: Squid Game is going out with a bang.
Ready or not, the final round begins on 27 June 2025. Will you be watching?
