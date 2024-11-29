AFDA Film School has a new CEO

Legendary South African actress, Diaan Lawrenson, has been appointed as CEO of South Africa’s leading Motion Picture School; AFDA.

Legendary South African actress, Diaan Lawrenson, has been appointed as CEO of South Africa’s leading Motion Picture School; AFDA.

Diaan Lawrenson, better known as Paula on 7de Laan, has officially taken on the role of CEO at AFDA Film School; the prominent film and creative arts academy in Africa. This career shift highlights her commitment to advancing the motion picture industry in South Africa.

Lawrenson’s appointment as CEO comes at a crucial time where AFDA aims to expand its influence in cultivating the film and television industry in South Africa.

Diaan Lawrenson / Facebook

Before being appointed CEO, Diaan has worked as a lecturer at the film school since 2016 before being appointed Dean of AFDA’s Cape Town campus in 2019; the biggest campus in AFDA’s business. “As CEO, my role will contribute to steering the growth and evolution of our institution. Ensuring its continued relevance and impact within the creative economy. This includes encouraging the development of our student body and amplifying the contributions of our alumni to the industries”; she revealed in a statement to The South African.

Her experience in leadership, screen acting, producing and directing makes her the perfect candidate to guide AFDA’s mission of producing globally competitive creatives, and ultimately cementing themselves as the prominent film school in Africa.

Diaan’s vision is to help produce graduates who will emerge as entrepreneurs and industry leaders. While AFDA’s film and live performance programs are already widely acclaimed, Diaan believes that all the other programs offered by the Film School will achieve equal recognition, showcasing their commitment to fostering diverse and forward-thinking disciplines.

As a highly intelligent and respected media mogul, we can expect AFDA to continue to guide future filmmakers to tremendous levels of success and excellence within the global media industry.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images