You have to bring out food locks when living with siblings
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A fun video shows how you have to take extreme measures to protect your assets when living with siblings.
Whoever said it would be fun living with siblings versus strange roommates might've been biased.
No doubt, living with someone you know sounds much more appealing than sharing with a stranger. However, it's not always a bed of roses because this means that you see this person's traits and willingly enter into this living arrangement.
Knowing the good, the bad, and the ugly about your roomie can sometimes be a risk worth taking or not, especially if said roommate is a food rogue.
A video displaying the harsh reality of having no boundaries with your sibling was shared on TikTok. It showed the extremes siblings go through to protect their food.
It seems that the 'what's mine is yours' approach to life and all things in between doesn't work in sibling relationships. After watching this video, some might say that's right.
In the video, we see a person open up the fridge to find leftover pizza in the box. The box has been locked using a padlock and there's a phone inside the fridge recording. The person on the phone is the owner of the pizza and suspected her sibling of taking her pizza and 'supposedly' went through all this trouble for nothing because the sibling just snatched the pizza and left...
The key difference between living with siblings and roommates is that boundaries are usually a given with roommates and not so much with siblings. This is proof of that!
Of course, this elaborate affair of protecting one's 'pizza', aka asset, was great relatable content for those living with their siblings.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@lorra_fro #CapCut There is NO peace YOH IB: @fireawaypizza #siblingmemes #funnymemes #pizza #siblings #fypviral ♬ original sound - lorra_fro
Image Courtesy of TikTok
