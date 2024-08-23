Couple expecting a baby find out they are half siblings

Life is all about perspective... even at the worst times, if you can find perspective, you can see through the problems.

How crazy would it be to fall in love with someone, find out you're going to be parents, split up and decide to go at the co-parenting thing, and then, boom, find out that you're half-siblings! This sounds like something out of a soap opera, but it's a real-life story about a couple in the USA. Asriah and Joshua shared their story with Mark Laita, a photographer who began a YouTube channel interviewing "invisible" people in society. Asriah grew up alone and had a tough life, and she did everything she could to stay alive. From prostitution and working with pimps to not being able to live with her first two kids, she has been through a life that not everyone might understand.

However, from what we heard in an interview conducted by Mark Laita, we can see that she shared something special with Joshua. They argued a lot about her life decisions and her wanting to make money online, sharing photos of herself and chatting with strangers for money, but he understood that she had a different life to him. After sharing their situation with Laita, they amicably said they would remain in one another's lives because they are having a baby together, but are not in a relationship. They handled themselves quite maturely, and you could sense they cared for one another. But then, a month after the first interview, Laita asked them to reveal what they had found out, which was shocking. Joshua and Asriah found out that they shared the same father. Their father had Asriah a few years before Joshua, but there was no way of knowing. Currently, their dad has 21 kids, including them. Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.

Watching these two talk about how they found out was weird for us, but noticing their mature approach was gratifying. It was nice to see people accept their circumstances for what they are and think about things from a level-headed perspective. Yes, it was weird, but it wasn't done knowingly and that's a part of it that matters most. Watch the full interview below - courtesy of YouTube.

Image Courtesy of YouTube