World Audio Drama Day: Celebrating storytelling

This day is dedicated to celebrating storytelling through sound and Danny Guselli has something exciting for our listeners who fancy themselves to be 'drama lovers'.

Tomorrow is World Audio Drama Day, a special day that celebrates the art of telling stories through sound. So, essentially, that means through forms such as radio, podcasts, audiobooks, and any other medium that primarily allows people to listen to a story—this day also recognises the evolution of audio drama. In the 1920s and 1930s, radio became a popular form of entertainment, which saw the rise in audio drama. In fact, one of the most famous audio drama productions, 'The War of the Worlds', was broadcast during these early years. Since many people missed the story's introduction, mayhem ensued, creating hysteria. "During this broadcast, Orson Welles performed a radio adaptation of an H.G. Wells science fiction novel called 'The War of the Worlds'. The fictional story tells about an alien invasion in New Jersey. Some listeners tuned in late and missed the introduction. They thought the event was really happening, causing mass hysteria nationwide." (National Day Calendar)

In honour of this evolutionary day that has travelled through many storytelling portals, Danny Guselli and the team want to do something special on-air. The team seeks someone passionate about acting and performance to join them for their audio drama. If you fit the profile and have always wanted to strut the airways with your ability to act in an audio drama, this might be your big break. On October 30, World Audio Drama Day celebrates telling stories through sound, and we’re giving you a chance to join us in a special radio drama. Find the short script below. If you would like to audition, you can send a voice note to 061 792 9495 for a chance to be part of the main act. Danny Guselli and the team will be joined by the 2020 Broadway World Awards Nominee for Performer Of The Decade, award-winning Cum Laude Drama graduate from the Durban University of Technology, Mthokozisi Zulu. Zulu will lead the audio drama as the character 'Philimon'. "He has been part of many KickstArt Theatre productions and different productions nationally and internationally. Also, being a producer, he collaborated with Germany and the Netherlands on a Starke Stücke Festival production titled, 'Lions And Liquids'. Mthokozisi is the Head Of Drama for GoDurban Academy and the Theatre And Dance Alliance (TADA) Deputy Chairperson. He always leaves his heart on stage and on screen, and he cannot wait to leave it on the airwaves for World Audio Drama Day!

Character 1: Philimon (Tour guide) Description – Philemon is an over-dramatic tour guide exaggerating everything—South African accent. Character 2: Frikkie (Husband) Frikkie, Husband to Gabriella. He has a thick Afrikaans accent. Frikkie is a know-it-all. Frikkie loves beer and rugby. Character 3: Gabriella (Wife) Wife to Frikkie. Gabrielle has an Italian accent. She is very expressive and impatient. Set for scene: On the Durban Rickshaw bus: Script: Philimon: Welcome to Durban – The warmest place to be except when it snowed a few weeks back. #GlobalWarming Gabriella: I’m very , how you say… Hungry, Do you have pizza in Durban? Frikkie: Lovey, dis is Durban, try a bunny “Chow”, plus, you have a pizza my heart any way. SFX: Drums: do doom dah Gabriella: Why you eat a bunny and say goodbye? Philimon: Ay this is going to be a long tour, anyway, on our left you have Ushaka Marine World. Frikkie: Oh yes, I know, where sharks bite marines in this world. Gabriella: Shut up a your Face A Frikkie. Philemon: It's ok; I've dealt with worse before. Have you heard of Danny Guselli? Now, on our right, we have the biggest radio station in the world, East Coast Radio SFX: ECR Jingle Gabriella: I listen to this in Italy at my home, I loooove the music. Frikkie: I love Darren Tshabalala and Sky Maule. Carmen Norman is also lekka. Gabriella: Ah Shut upA your FaceA. Excusey. Where can I buy handbags? Philimon: We have many options, For real ones, Gateway, for fake ones, West Street. Frikkie: Or Blue Lagoon. Gabriella: Frikkie, Shut upA your faceA. Philimon: In South Africa we have the big five.. Frikkie: Oh Yes, The Elephant, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Rassie and Kurt Darren. Gabriella: Shut upA YOUR FACEA. How long until we reach a bridge? Philimon: We will reach Tollgate bridge shortly, why? Gabriella: This is an open top double decker Bus, I need to know when to tell Frikkie to stand up on the seat and jump. SFX: Dum Dum Duuum. Philimon: Time to get off this bus and drive home listening to The drive Show Frikkie: I Love Stacey Ofori and Sbu J. Gabriella: Frikkie.. Frikkie: Yes Gabriella: Jump now! SFX: oooh Shame.

Image Courtesy of Instagram