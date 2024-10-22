A Toast to Storytelling: Gcina Mhlophe Wins Podcast of the Year!

We are beyond excited to share the fantastic news that East Coast Radio’s African Story Magic podcast series with renowned storyteller Gcina Mhlophe has clinched the Podcast of the Year award at the DStv Content Creator Awards hosted recently at Nelson Mandela Square.

We are beyond excited to share the fantastic news that East Coast Radio’s African Story Magic podcast series with renowned storyteller Gcina Mhlophe has clinched the Podcast of the Year award at the DStv Content Creator Awards hosted recently at Nelson Mandela Square.

The win was a monumental achievement for Gcina and the entire East Coast Radio team, and it highlights our commitment to delivering stories that resonate deeply with our listeners.

African Story Magic forms part of our bespoke podcast offering, which includes other popular shows such as The Carol Ofori Podcast, Angler News South Africa Podcast and The Green Scene. Together, we celebrate the beauty of African storytelling and culture through Gcina’s enchanting voice.

“Our hearts are full of pride and gratitude for this incredible achievement,” says Mzu Mthethwa, Managing Director of East Coast Radio. “Gcina’s ability to connect with audiences through her storytelling is truly magical and this award recognises her talent and dedication. East Coast Radio is honoured to have partnered with Dr Mhlophe on this beautiful podcast.”

African Story Magic competed in a category alongside respected and formidable podcast talent, with other nominees including History of South Africa, Popcorn & Cheese, True Crime South Africa, and the Wide-Awake Podcast. African Story Magic has previously earned numerous other accolades, including being awarded a Bronze at this year’s Bookmark Awards and Silver at the 2024 New Generation Awards, further affirming African Story Magic’s status in the podcasting realm.

Join us in celebrating this milestone! Listen to the multi-award-winning African Story Magic podcast on East Coast Radio, and discover our other engaging shows at https://www.ecr.co.za/podcasts/

And that’s not all! We are thrilled to announce that the African Story Magic podcast will return for its much-anticipated second season later this year. Stay tuned for more captivating tales!