Woman sees boyfriend at the movies with his secret family

The double lives some people lead are exhausting to even think about.

After hearing this woman’s heartbreaking story of betrayal, it’s hard not to think it’s a man-eat-man world – or perhaps a man-eat-woman world. In a video shared by Jae Wolf, the woman reveals how she was sitting at a movie theatre with her kids when she made a shocking discovery: her boyfriend of two years had a secret family. Wolf said in the video, "The guy you've been dating for two years walks into the movie theatre with his whole secret family and has the nerve to wave hello." Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.



#storytime ♬ original sound - Jaew0lff @jae.w0lf Dating is a circus. These men are so bold now and days. But I always keep it cute 🫠 1. I was at the movies with my own children, he didnt know I was there. 2. “Secret family”= the wife I didnt know about. Me and his child are (were) VERY close 🫶🏽 #datingstorytime

Wolf explains that her supposed boyfriend tried to reach out to her, but she chose not to respond. He messaged, questioning why she posted the video on TikTok, claiming he was separated from his wife and that he was with his family to celebrate his son's birthday. Wolf eventually responded, telling him to speak to his wife. Check out the screenshots from their instant messaging chat, which were shared on TikTok.



She remained composed while sharing her story on social media, clarifying that she didn’t intend to trigger anyone and wasn’t looking to turn it into a "story time" saga by giving the situation more attention. She chose to move on, apologising to those affected by her video. However, after a few more posts, she shared that it was all a misunderstanding. Wolf described him as a fantastic man who had come to her with "real receipts". It was all scandalous if you ask us, which is why we recommend keeping personal matters off social media... You can watch her "story time" video – courtesy of TikTok. Just keep in mind: this was before she decided to forgive him and take him back.



Image Courtesy of iStock