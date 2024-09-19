Drama as local cheating show catches a cheater at popular mall
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This is why cheating in any way is never the route to take...
This is why cheating in any way is never the route to take...
It's not the first time we have seen a dramatic scene unfold, and we are sure it won't be the last time.
However, there is a lack of refinement and respect when people celebrate someone's pain. The South African reality show, 'Uyajola 9/9', has been in Durban before, particularly at Gateway Shopping Mall.
Over a year ago, we saw shoppers share the moment a couple was found cheating at Gateway, and now we find the same thing has happened again. The drama unfolded on the mall's ground floor when the TV crew ran to find a disgruntled lover's partner with someone else.
'Uyajola 9/9' is a firm favourite in South Africa and sees disgruntled lovers coming to the show to share their suspicions of a cheating partner.
This time, the show and its host, Jub Jub, visited the Gateway Shopping Mall to find a cheating partner who was found with another woman. Fighting ensued as the woman saw the two with one another, attracting lots of unwanted attention from shoppers.
Seeing how everyone gathered around the couple to witness the drama was disappointing.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@sharletsingh Replying to @𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝔂 𝓒𝓸𝓸𝓴 Here atleast someoneelse captured it for you credit to @Lindokuhle Mokoena ♬ original sound - Sharlet Singh 🇿🇦
Look at another view of the incident where people began running towards the scene - courtesy of TikTok.
@sharletsingh It was a abit crazy at Gateway Mall. Why are we like this my fellow South Africans?… its a reality tv show… people caught cheating. The crowd went wild #uyajola99 #Gateway #Gatewaymall #tiktokdurban #tiktoksouthafrica #africa #notdemure ♬ original sound - Sharlet Singh 🇿🇦
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Drama as local cheating show catches a cheater at popular mall
This is why cheating in any way is never the route to take...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Summer species are biting!
KZN anglers are reeling in the big ones! Despite challenging weather con...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago