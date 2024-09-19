Drama as local cheating show catches a cheater at popular mall

It's not the first time we have seen a dramatic scene unfold, and we are sure it won't be the last time.

However, there is a lack of refinement and respect when people celebrate someone's pain. The South African reality show, 'Uyajola 9/9', has been in Durban before, particularly at Gateway Shopping Mall.

Over a year ago, we saw shoppers share the moment a couple was found cheating at Gateway, and now we find the same thing has happened again. The drama unfolded on the mall's ground floor when the TV crew ran to find a disgruntled lover's partner with someone else.