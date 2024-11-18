Woman finds tattered pants at popular shop
This is a case of the travelling pants, but not the kind you want to wear again.
It is more like the ones you prefer to use as a rag, burn, or throw away. Yes, it is not even worthy of being placed in the donation pile, let alone in a thrift store.
A woman shared the most disturbing video of pants she allegedly found on the railing of a shop.
Usually, when shopping at the mall, you expect to find new clothing on the racks, not second-hand clothing. We cannot even call this pair of pants/tights second-hand; it is a disgrace to compare it to second-hand; these look like a third or fourth hand, if not more.
The woman, who was shopping at Mr Price, took the tights off the railing and videoed their condition. They did not look like a new pair. Instead, they were worn out and had a large hole at the back.
The funny part is that they look like the Mr Price gym wear brand. The person who took the video hit the nail on the head when she questioned whether someone left their old tights on the railing and walked out with a new pair.
The pair of tights looked like they'd had a good run, and it was time for them to retire. But if someone did, in fact, exchange their old tights with a new pair, then they could be in big trouble or perhaps be labelled seemingly smart for getting away with it.
On the other hand, it might not be what we think it is and could be a trend motivated by international designers, like the 'Stain Stonewash Jeans' from earlier this year.
The same jeans people called the 'pee stained' jeans, believe it or not, sold out when they were first released. Proof that anything is possible.
