Woman finds the strength to keep out robbers
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Sometimes you can surprise yourself with the amount of strength you have when you need it most.
Crime is the one thing that has been consistent in the world outside of war, cyberbullying, and South Africa's water issues. It has come in varied forms, but it feels like criminals are getting better at what they do every day.
In a video shared on Instagram, we see a woman alone at home with her child.
The woman is not seen until after we see thieves masked up climbing over a wall to gain access to her home. The video was taken in Amritsar, India.
The neighbourhood is said to be a peaceful one, but still, these criminals tried to rob this family and who knows what else.
The woman pushed the door shut and managed to keep the three men out of her home. There was a moment when they almost got through, but she found the strength and managed to lock the door and pull the sofa to jam the door in place.
We cannot imagine how scary this must have been for her, but she pulled it off, and they retreated.
Watch the footage below - courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
