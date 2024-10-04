Woman finds the strength to keep out robbers

Crime is the one thing that has been consistent in the world outside of war, cyberbullying, and South Africa's water issues. It has come in varied forms, but it feels like criminals are getting better at what they do every day.

In a video shared on Instagram, we see a woman alone at home with her child.

The woman is not seen until after we see thieves masked up climbing over a wall to gain access to her home. The video was taken in Amritsar, India.